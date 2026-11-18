Rubis (the“Company”) today announces that the Managing Partners have decided to propose to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 9 December 2026, convened to vote on the proposed transformation of the Company into a public limited company (Société Anonyme): (i) a compensation for the General Partners reduced to approximately 11.4 million new shares and (ii) considering the Group's strong operating performance and financial position, an exceptional distribution of €1.50 per existing share.

The Supervisory Board has issued a favourable opinion on the updated terms on 18 November 2026. In addition, Compagnie nationale de navigation, Plantations des Terres Rouges and Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault1 have each, separately and on their own behalf, informed the Company of their intention to vote in favour of the amended resolutions proposed by the Managing Partners.

The resolution relating to the transformation now provides for the allocation to the General Partners of approximately 11.4 million newly issued Rubis shares2, instead of the 12.7 million shares announced on 19 October 2026, as compensation for the loss of the rights attached to their status. This compensation is at the lower end of the range of 11.0% to 12.3% of the share capital before issuance set by Ledouble, the independent expert appointed by the Supervisory Board.

It will also be proposed that a new resolution be added to the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, relating to an exceptional cash distribution of €1.50 per existing share3, which would not apply to the new shares issued to the General Partners4.

This resolution and those relating to the transformation and to the appointment of the Supervisory Board members are inter-conditional. The transformation also remains subject to the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) issuing a decision confirming that no mandatory tender offer (offre publique de retrait) is required. The other terms of the proposed transformation, as well as the other draft resolutions, remain unchanged.

The convening notice, updating the preliminary notice of meeting published on 4 November 2026, will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO). The addendum to the Managing Partners' report and the opinion of the Supervisory Board are available on (under the heading“Investors – Shareholders' Meetings”).

1 Holding respectively approximately 9.01%, 6.0% and 5.70% of the Company's share capital and voting rights as of 30 September 2026.

2 11,375,150 shares, representing approximately 11% of the Company's share capital before issuance and approximately 9.9% after issuance, bringing the former General Partners' shareholding to approximately 12.0% of the share capital after issuance.

3 I.e., for information purposes, €155,115,690 based on the 103,410,460 shares comprising the share capital as of 18 November 2026, it being specified that treasury shares will not be entitled to the distribution.

4 Distribution drawn from the“Issue, merger and contribution premiums” account.

Attachment

PR - Revised Transformation Terms