(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PANAMA CITY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings1, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter (3Q26), which reflect the resilience of the Company's business model and disciplined execution amid a significantly higher jet fuel price environment. Key highlights include: Net profit of US$175.8 million or US$4.29 per share, a 2.2% year‐over‐year increase in earnings per share. Operating margin of 18.6% and net margin of 14.6%, a decrease of 4.6 and 4.4 percentage points, respectively, compared to 3Q25. Capacity, measured in ASMs, increased by 16.3% year over year, while passenger traffic in RPMs increased by 17.1%. As a result, load factor increased by 0.7 percentage points to 88.7%. Operating revenue increased 31.9% year over year, and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 13.5% compared to 3Q25. Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-Fuel CASM) increased 1.1% year over year to 5.7 cents. The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.6 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 38% of the last twelve months' revenues. The Company closed 3Q26 with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.8 times. In September, Copa Airlines was recognized by Skytrax for the eleventh consecutive year as the“Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean.” Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 87.1% and a flight completion factor of 99.7%, once again positioning itself among the best in the industry.

Subsequent events On November 18, 2026, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings ratified its fourth dividend payment for the year of US$1.71 per share. Dividends will be paid on December 15, 2026, to shareholders on record as of November 30, 2026. Between October 9 and October 10, 2026, the Company cancelled approximately 295 flights as a result of an earthquake that affected Panama and temporarily disrupted operations at Tocumen International Airport due to repeated runway inspections. The Company estimates the net impact of this event, which is included in its outlook, will be between US$12 and US$14 million on fourth-quarter operating profit.

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1 The terms“Copa Holdings” and the“Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The financial information presented in this release, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25). Full 3Q26 Earnings Release available for download at: ir.copaair.com/financial-information/quarterly-results Conference Call and Webcast The Company will hold its financial results conference call tomorrow at 11am ET (11am local). Details follow:

Date: November 19, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time) Participant link: Click here Webcast (listen-only): ir.copaair.com/events-and-presentations



About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: .

Investor Relations

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Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Operating and Financial Statistics

3Q26 3Q25 % Change 2Q26 % Change Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 4,461 3,806 17.2% 4,138 7.8% Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 6,668 5,695 17.1% 6,176 8.0% RPMs (millions) 8,492 7,249 17.1% 7,936 7.0% ASMs (millions) 9,577 8,238 16.3% 9,150 4.7% Load Factor 88.7% 88.0% 0.7 p.p 86.7% 1.9 p.p Yield (US$ Cents) 13.5 11.9 13.8% 12.6 7.0% PRASM (US$ Cents) 12.0 10.5 14.7% 11.0 9.4% RASM (US$ Cents) 12.6 11.1 13.5% 11.6 8.6% CASM (US$ Cents) 10.2 8.5 20.3% 10.6 (3.2)% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.7 5.6 1.1% 5.7 0.6% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 110.3 96.1 14.7% 105.0 5.0% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 3.94 2.44 61.5% 4.28 (8.0)% Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,904 1,905 (0.1)% 1,918 (0.8)% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,253 1,243 0.8% 1,255 (0.1)% Departures 46,353 40,441 14.6% 44,301 4.6% Block Hours 148,391 128,263 15.7% 142,113 4.4% Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 12.3 11.9 3.1% 12.1 1.8%



Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

(In US$ thousands)

Unaudited Unaudited % Unaudited % 3Q26 3Q25 Change 2Q26 Change Operating Revenues Passenger revenue 1,148,104 861,339 33.3% 1,002,609 14.5% Cargo and mail revenue 36,267 29,680 22.2% 34,183 6.1% Other operating revenue 20,069 22,130 (9.3%) 22,541 (11.0%) Total Operating Revenue 1,204,440 913,149 31.9 % 1,059,334 13.7 % Operating Expenses Fuel 434,670 236,809 83.6% 449,552 (3.3%) Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses 134,850 124,266 8.5% 131,364 2.7% Passenger servicing 32,213 27,495 17.2% 29,028 11.0% Airport facilities and handling charges 84,720 70,736 19.8% 77,315 9.6% Sales and distribution 62,148 52,994 17.3% 57,388 8.3% Maintenance, materials and repairs 39,713 35,074 13.2% 42,071 (5.6%) Depreciation and amortization 110,358 93,028 18.6% 107,539 2.6% Flight operations 45,924 36,349 26.3% 42,825 7.2% Other operating and administrative expenses 35,442 24,093 47.1% 30,593 15.8% Total Operating Expense 980,038 700,844 39.8% 967,676 1.3% Operating Profit/(Loss) 224,402 212,305 5.7% 91,658 144.8% Operating Margin 18.6% 23.2% -4.6 p.p 8.7% 10.0 p.p Non-operating Income (Expense): Finance cost (29,527) (24,396) 21.0% (28,179) 4.8% Finance income 17,973 14,878 20.8% 16,533 8.7% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations (5,730) (892) 542.6% (858) 567.8% Net change in fair value of derivatives (820) (381) 115.3% (1,040) (21.2%) Other non-operating income (expense) (1,791) 1,235 nm (832) 115.2% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense) (19,895 ) (9,556 ) 108.2% (14,377 ) 38.4% Profit before taxes 204,508 202,749 0.9% 77,282 164.6% Income tax expense (28,757) (29,399) (2.2%) (9,107) 215.8% Net Profit/(Loss) 175,751 173,350 1.4 % 68,175 157.8 % Net Margin 14.6% 19.0% -4.4 p.p 6.4% 8.2 p.p EPS Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) 4.29 4.20 2.2 % 1.67 157.7 % Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 40,930 41,248 -0.8% 40,905 0.1%



Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of financial position

(In US$ thousands)

September 2026 December 2025 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents 189,664 382,554 Short-term investments 1,069,817 955,604 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,259,480 1,338,159 Accounts receivable, net 230,502 194,425 Accounts receivable from related parties 3,445 3,217 Expendable parts and supplies, net 159,470 148,127 Prepaid expenses 96,550 55,209 Prepaid income tax 8,386 6,172 Other current assets 34,994 32,769 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,792,826 1,778,078 Long-term investments 351,856 248,579 Long-term prepaid expenses 7,078 5,434 Property and equipment, net 4,857,969 4,120,055 Right of use assets 246,977 296,761 Intangible, net 105,947 104,071 Net defined benefit assets 3,887 3,220 Deferred tax assets 21,520 19,873 Other Non-Current Assets 8,922 6,952 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5,604,156 4,804,946 TOTAL ASSETS 7,396,982 6,583,024 LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 214,316 172,885 Current portion of lease liability 68,533 66,132 Accounts payable 220,415 164,320 Accounts payable to related parties 571 1,333 Air traffic liability 946,899 737,616 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 175,478 155,584 Taxes Payable 63,208 62,931 Accrued expenses payable 51,579 66,016 Income tax payable 4,961 11,929 Other Current Liabilities 569 1,361 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,746,528 1,440,107 Loans and borrowings long-term 2,137,870 1,807,556 Lease Liability 208,077 258,383 Deferred tax Liabilities 68,955 59,217 Other long - term liabilities 255,295 242,337 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,670,197 2,367,494 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,416,725 3,807,600 EQUITY Class A - 34,288,181 issued and 29,883,296 outstanding 23,331 23,290 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 224,458 220,190 Treasury Stock (345,147) (300,143) Retained Earnings 2,629,696 2,168,911 Net profit 456,392 671,648 Other comprehensive loss (15,939) (15,939) TOTAL EQUITY 2,980,257 2,775,423 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 7,396,982 6,583,024



Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the nine months ended

(In US$ thousands)

2026

2025

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash flow from operating activities 962,592 751,475 Investing activities Net Acquisition of Investments (216,029) (243,008) Net cash flow related to advance payments on aircraft purchase contracts (482,220) (174,604) Acquisition of property and equipment (491,032) (621,316) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 153 42,447 Acquisition of intangible assets (19,586) (22,828) Net cash flow used in investing activities (1,208,714) (1,019,309) Financing activities Proceeds from new borrowings 485,805 329,800 Payments on loans and borrowings (127,856) (174,875) Payment of lease liability (49,062) (43,438) Share repurchase (45,004) (8,706) Dividends paid (210,651) (199,437) Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities 53,232 (96,656) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (192,890 ) (364,490 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 382,554 613,313 Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, $ 189,664 $ 248,823 Short-term investments 1,069,817 742,687 Long-term investments 351,856 337,601 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, $ 1,611,337 $ 1,329,111



Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel and Net Debt to EBITDA. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel) 3Q26 3Q25 2Q26 Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents) 10.2 8.5 10.6 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents) 4.5 2.9 4.9 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents) 5.7 5.6 5.7





Reconciliation of Net Debt to EBITDA 3Q26 3Q25 2Q26 Net Debt $ 1,017,460 $ 844,534 $ 1,021,390 LTM Operating Profit/(Loss) (in US$ thousands) $ 784,284 $ 813,121 $ 772,187 LTM Depreciation and amortization (in US$ thousands) $ 416,008 $ 352,837 $ 398,678 LTM EBITDA (in US$ thousands) $ 1,200,292 $ 1,165,958 $ 1,170,865 Net Debt to EBITDA 0.8 0.7 0.9