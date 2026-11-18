MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Greenville location will offer minimally invasive no-scalpel, no-needle vasectomy with $1,000 introductory pricing, single-visit scheduling and mail-in follow-up testing.

Raleigh, NC, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- His Choice Health today announced that its new Greenville vasectomy clinic will open on January 7, 2027, marking the organization's fifth clinic and first location in South Carolina. Located at 301 Halton Road, Suite I, #3, Greenville, SC 29607, the clinic will expand access to convenient, minimally invasive vasectomy care for men throughout Greenville, Spartanburg and the surrounding Upstate South Carolina region.







His Choice Health Vasectomy Clinic Lobby Greenville, SC

His Choice Greenville will specialize in no-scalpel, no-needle vasectomy care, building on the clinical model established by Dr. Charles W. Monteith, Medical Director of His Choice Health. Dr. Monteith has personally performed more than 10,000 vasectomy procedures and founded the organization's original Raleigh practice in 2014. The Greenville clinic will expand His Choice Health's network of specialized physicians dedicated to making vasectomy care more accessible, convenient and affordable.

The expansion builds on more than a decade of experience serving men across the Southeast, with established clinics in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte, North Carolina and Richmond, Virginia. His Choice Health's model is designed to offer men an alternative to traditional urology-based vasectomy care, with a focus on convenience, transparent pricing and an exceptional patient experience.

Addressing the Biggest Barriers to Vasectomy Care

His Choice Health has designed its model around three common barriers: fear of the procedure, difficulty accessing care and vasectomy cost.

Physicians use a minimally invasive no-scalpel technique designed to minimize tissue disruption and support a faster recovery. Men report expecting pain of approximately 5 out of 10 before their procedure, compared with average reported pain of approximately 1.5 out of 10 during the procedure. Men typically return to normal daily activity within 48 hours and sexual activity in approximately three days.

"Our goal is to make vasectomy care straightforward," said Dr. Monteith. "Men should be able to understand the procedure, know the cost before they arrive, and complete their care in a single visit when that is the right choice for them."

Men can schedule online and complete their consultation and procedure in a single appointment, an option chosen by more than 95% of His Choice Health patients. Across His Choice Health practices, the average time from scheduling to procedure is approximately 17 days. Follow-up semen testing is completed by mail, eliminating the need to return to the office.

His Choice Greenville will offer vasectomy care at an introductory all-inclusive price of $1,000, covering the consultation, procedure and follow-up semen analysis. His Choice Health does not participate with commercial insurance but can often provide a lower out-of-pocket option for men with moderate to high deductibles.

A Different Patient Experience

The experience is deliberately private and simple, with just the man and his physician during the procedure, along with access to the care team by phone, text and email before and after the visit.

"We've tried to design every part of the experience around what men actually want from their care," Dr. Monteith said. "Our expansion into Greenville gives more men access to that experience, with the same focus on clinical quality, convenience and transparency that has guided His Choice Health from the beginning."

His Choice Health's established clinics in Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte each have a 5.0-star rating on Google, with more than 1,000 five-star reviews across the three locations.

Greenville Clinic Location and Scheduling

His Choice Greenville

301 Halton Road, Suite I, #3

Greenville, SC 29607

Opening: January 7, 2027

Phone: 864-686-4336

Website: /locations/his-choice-greenville-south-carolina

Men interested in scheduling a vasectomy at His Choice Greenville can visit the His Choice Health website or call 864-686-4336 for information about appointments, pricing and availability.







His Choice Health Single Visit Vasectomy Clinic In Greenville, SC

About His Choice Health

His Choice Health is a physician-led men's health organization focused on providing accessible, high-quality, and patient-centered care. With locations in Raleigh, Durham, and soon Charlotte, the organization serves thousands of patients each year through a model built on transparency, efficiency, and trust. By uniting leading providers under a single mission-driven brand, His Choice Health continues to make it easier for men to take responsibility for their health-for themselves, their partners, and their families. For more information please visit: /

Press Inquiries

Kyle Simmons

kyle [at] hischoicehealth.com

(919) 977-5060

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3613 Haworth Drive #101, Raleigh, NC 27609