MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attributes 439% Revenue Growth to Adoption of TiDB for Enterprise Applications and AI Workloads

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PingCAP, the company behind TiDB, an open-source distributed SQL database for enterprise applications and AI agents, today announced that it ranked number 165 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500T ⁠, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America.

In its second consecutive year on the North American list, PingCAP also ranked No. 31 among Bay Area companies on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

From 2022 to 2025, the company grew revenue by 439%. PingCAP attributes that growth to wider enterprise adoption of TiDB and rising demand for managed databases that support AI workloads.

“Applications' growth fueled by AI agents has accelerated in the last 12 months at a pace we've never seen before,” said Max Liu, CEO at PingCAP.“Today, SaaS providers use TiDB to serve customers at scale, and AI developers use it to help agents pick up where they left off.”

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About TiDB

TiDB, powered by PingCAP, is the distributed SQL database built for AI agents. AI-native companies, leading SaaS providers, and global enterprises run TiDB to support workloads that traditional databases can't: millions of tables, persistent agent state, high-concurrency reads and writes, frequent schema changes, and zero-downtime scaling at petabyte levels. With AI-driven innovations across the platform and multi-cloud flexibility, TiDB delivers unmatched agility, resilience, and security. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, TiDB serves customers worldwide. To learn more about TiDB, visit TiDB.io.

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