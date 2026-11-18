The premier last-mile courier network, deep workflow and compliance expertise and AI-native technology unite in one platform for couriers and shippers

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CXT Software announced today the acquisition of Dispatch Science, a cloud-native transportation management system (TMS) provider. The combined company unites the largest network of couriers in the last-mile market, and the deep workflow expertise of CXT and e-Courier with Dispatch Science's modern cloud-native technology to accelerate the path to one unified, AI-driven and agentic TMS platform.An Investment in Accelerating the VisionThe acquisition is Ionic Partners' next investment in the vision it set out in 2025, when it brought CXT and e-Courier together: an AI-driven, predictive and agentic TMS built on the latest technology and real-time data. The investment brings the strengths of all three companies together: more than 50 years of courier and compliance expertise, the deep workflows customers rely on, and modern, cloud-native technology. The result is one company moving toward one brand and one unified experience and code base that combines the best of each, where every new capability is built once, for every customer, and reaches the market faster.- CXT Brings the Network: The largest network of couriers in the last-mile market, across North America, and 25 years of know-how running real operations.- e-Courier Brings the Workflow Depth: Workflow and compliance expertise, especially in healthcare, and extensive integrations built over 25 years.- Dispatch Science Brings the Modern Architecture: Cloud-native architecture built for AI and automation from day one, continuous real-time route optimization and live predictive ETAs, and an agile, founder-led team that ships quickly.From Predictive to AgenticToday's TMS largely records what has already happened. The next generation predicts disruption and recommends the next best action. The destination is an agentic TMS that closes the loop and takes corrective action on its own: rerouting around a sudden road closure to protect a temperature-sensitive therapy, a time-critical specimen or an organ headed into surgery. It also rebalances thousands of everyday parcel stops across a fleet in real time, keeping cost per delivery down and on-time rates up, and it extends to deliveries by robots and drones as those models mature.“In 2025, we promised our customers an AI-driven, predictive and agentic TMS. That promise hasn't changed. Today, we're accelerating it,” said Lauren King, president of CXT Software.“Our customers move what matters most, from vaccines and organs to the millions of everyday parcels that keep businesses and households running. Every minute and every cent counts. Bringing the largest courier network, decades of compliance expertise and modern technology together in one unified platform gets us to that future faster, without disrupting what they rely on today.”“This is the biggest accelerator of our vision we could have imagined,” said Arthur Axelrad, co-founder of Dispatch Science.“Together, we start from a place it would have taken us three to five years to reach alone, with a much larger team behind every customer.”“We built Dispatch Science to be ready for whatever comes next,” said Alex Proteau, co-founder of Dispatch Science.“Paired with the workflow depth of CXT and e-Courier, that architecture lets us move from predictive to agentic faster than any of us could alone.”What's Next for CustomersCustomers on CXT, e-Courier and Dispatch Science will see no immediate changes to their service, support or points of contact, and their teams stay focused on continuity. In February 2027, the combined company will introduce its unified brand and share its unified platform plan, including a first look at what agentic logistics will mean for their operations. Customers will hear about next steps directly, well ahead of any change and can contact their account team for updates.###About Ionic PartnersIonic Partners is a global enterprise software investment firm led by seasoned operators, dedicated to acquiring and scaling enterprise software companies. Through hands-on partnership, strategic investment and world-class operational best practices, Ionic Partners unlocks new opportunities and drives accelerated growth. For more information, visit ionicpartners.About CXT SoftwareConnexion Technology LLC, doing business as CXT Software and backed by Ionic Partners, is the company behind CXT and e-Courier, two proven transportation management platforms for last-mile logistics. Together, they serve courier, last-mile, distribution and third-party logistics operators and shippers, including pharmacies, hospitals and retailers, across the largest network of couriers in the last-mile market. Built on more than 50 years of combined expertise, the platforms unify dispatch, routing, visibility and contractor management, with deep workflow and compliance capabilities, especially in healthcare, and thousands of integrations across logistics, healthcare and compliance ecosystems. CXT Software is accelerating its vision of an AI-driven, predictive and agentic TMS and will introduce its unified brand plans in February 2027. For more information, visit cxtsoftware.About Dispatch ScienceDispatch Science is a cloud-native transportation management platform for courier, last-mile and delivery operators. Founded in 2018 in Montreal, Dispatch Science pairs real-time, continuous route optimization and live predictive ETAs with configurable workflows, an open, API-first architecture and full order-to-cash capabilities on a single, cloud-native platform. For more information, visit dispatchscience.

Candice King

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CXT Software and Dispatch Science Combine to Create the Largest, Unified Agentic Last-Mile TMS News Provided By CXT Software November 18, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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