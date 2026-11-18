MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Chopin Law Firm team has set a $5,000 goal and will give up their beds for one night to help young people in New Orleans who have nowhere safe to sleep

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Chopin Law Firm will take part in Sleep Out: New Orleans, Covenant House's yearly overnight fundraiser, on Thursday, November 19 through Friday, November 20, 2026. Firm members will spend the night outdoors as part of the Covenant House New Orleans event, alongside local business and community leaders. The team has set a goal of raising $5,000 for young people facing homelessness across the city.

Every dollar the team raises goes to Covenant House New Orleans, which keeps its doors open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. At Covenant House, young people get a safe place to stay, along with meals, clothing, and free services such as healthcare, job training, and legal aid. Those services help them move toward stable, independent lives.

“We're rolling out our sleeping bags in solidarity with the millions of young people facing homelessness,” said Justin Chopin, owner and managing partner of The Chopin Law Firm.“One night outside gives us a small look at the cold and discomfort so many young people deal with every day. The money we raise will help Covenant House provide safe housing and the tools young people need to build independent futures. We want to see a day when every young person has a safe place to sleep.”

Covenant House runs Sleep Out as a worldwide movement to end youth homelessness. People give up their beds for one night so young people can sleep safely at Covenant House. The event doesn't pretend to recreate homelessness. It's a show of solidarity and a way to raise awareness of how many young people lack stable housing. During the night, participants hear young people talk about their own experiences, learn how to push for change, and connect with others working to end youth homelessness. Across its sites, Covenant House gives shelter and support to nearly 2,000 young people every night.

This month, Sleep Out events will run in communities and at MLB and NFL stadiums across the country. The New Orleans event keeps the focus local, on young people and young families in the city who are dealing with homelessness.

Anyone who wants to help The Chopin Law Firm reach its $5,000 goal can donate through the team's page at . To learn more about the New Orleans event, visit .

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm is a New Orleans personal injury law firm that represents injured people and their families throughout Louisiana. The firm handles car and truck accidents, maritime and offshore injuries, premises liability, workers' compensation, and wrongful death claims. Its attorneys bring prior experience representing insurance companies and corporations, giving clients an inside view of how the other side approaches a case. Learn more at chopinlawfirm.

Justin Chopin

The Chopin Law Firm

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The Chopin Law Firm Joins Covenant House New Orleans Sleep Out to Support Youth Facing Homelessness News Provided By Justin Chopin, The Chopin Law Firm November 18, 2026, 21:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Human Rights, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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