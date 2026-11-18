MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ALMOST GIRLFRIENDS, a timely Queer Horror short, launches a crowdfunding campaign that democratizes industry access for marginalized filmmakers.

- Michael-Michelle PrattLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Horror In Color and Village Park Productions announce ALMOST GIRLFRIENDS, a Sapphic Horror short starring Imani Lewis (Netflix's FIRST KILL) and Carmen“Bue” Lobue (Showtime's THE L WORD: GENERATION Q). Written and directed by acclaimed cultural critic and filmmaker Michael-Michelle Pratt, this mashup of psychological terror and creature-feature frights explores the open vulnerability of burgeoning, young Queer love.“This is an emotionally raw portrayal of intimacy and the monsters we create when we're too afraid to speak our truth. If you've ever hesitated to say I love you, this film is for you,” shares Pratt.“As a lesbian filmmaker, I want to bring specificity to queer relationships that often go underrepresented in genre storytelling.”The ALMOST GIRLFRIENDS team is utilizing this moment to empower audiences instead of the traditional studio system by crowdfunding this story for and by traditionally marginalized voices.The all-star production team includes Cinematographer Kalyn Jacobs, whose work includes collaborations with Issa Rae and the late Jesse Jackson. The art department features Veniesa Lee Dillon overseeing Creature and Special Effects; Kamil Oshundara, Concept Artist and Art Director, known for work with Monkeypaw Productions; Bria Josephs, Production Designer, with credits across Disney+, Amazon Video, and BET+; and Carla Thomas, Costume Designer, whose work includes CARRIE.Share and join the journey of ALMOST GIRLFRIENDS here.______________Horror In Color is a community-driven horror platform and creative collective dedicated to amplifying marginalized voices and expanding representation across horror film, television, and themed entertainment. Through original productions, screenings, community partnerships, and industry initiatives, Horror In Color creates opportunities for underrepresented filmmakers and creatives while celebrating the diverse perspectives shaping the future of horror.Village Park Productions (VPP) is an independent production company focused on developing and producing compelling stories across film,TV, streaming, and new media. Specializing in comedy, drama, and thriller from underrepresented narratives. The company brings a collaborative approach to independent storytelling and production, highlighting underserved creators in front and behind the camera. VPP is led by brother-sister duo Aisha Jordan and Rafael Jordan both with experience spanning established networks and platforms, including Lifetime, A&E, NBC, and HBO.Almost Girlfriends is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a nonprofit arts service organization. Contributions for the charitable purposes of Almost Girlfriends must be made payable to Fractured Atlas only. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.To support the film and learn more about contribution and/or partnership opportunities, visit haunthorror/almostgirlfriends.

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Women-Led Production Invites Audiences Into the Filmmaking Process for Sapphic Horror Tale News Provided By VYN Creative November 18, 2026, 21:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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