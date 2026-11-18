BARE International celebrates dual recognition as a 2026 Inc. Power Partner and 2027 MSPA Americas Elite Member, highlighting its contributions to business success and the customer experience industry.

Michael Bare (third from left), CEO of BARE International, joins fellow 2027 MSPA Americas Elite Member representatives at the CONNECT conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

BARE International: Discover the Path to Experience Excellence

Global customer experience research firm recognized for business excellence and its contributions to the mystery shopping industry.

- Jason Bare, President, BARE International

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BARE International, a global customer experience and market research firm, has received two distinctions: inclusion in the 2026 Inc. Power Partners list in the General Excellence category and recognition as a 2027 MSPA Americas Elite Member. The honors acknowledge the company's business-to-business services and its contributions to the mystery shopping and customer experience industry.

Both recognitions were highlighted at industry gatherings in October, with BARE International President Jason Bare attending the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala and CEO Michael Bare representing the company at the inaugural MSPA Americas CONNECT conference in Atlanta, Georgia.



RECOGNIZED FOR BUSINESS EXCELLENCE: 2026 INC. POWER PARTNERS



BARE International was named to Inc.'s 2026 Power Partners list, which recognizes companies providing business-to-business services that support the success of their clients.

BARE's inclusion in the General Excellence category highlights its work helping organizations understand customer expectations, evaluate operational performance, and use research findings to inform business decisions.

Founded in 1987, BARE has continued to develop its research methodologies, reporting capabilities, and customer experience solutions to address evolving business needs across industries and international markets.

"Being recognized by Inc. is meaningful because it speaks to the value we aim to deliver beyond the research itself," said Jason Bare, President of BARE International. "Our clients come to us with real business challenges. They need to understand what is happening across their locations, where experiences are falling short, and what they can do differently. Helping them answer those questions and make better decisions has always been at the center of what we do."

Reflecting on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, Jason also highlighted the challenges shared by business leaders across different industries.

"What stood out to me was how many business leaders are navigating similar challenges, regardless of their industry," he added. "Growth creates opportunity, but it also raises expectations around consistency, accountability, and the customer experience. Those conversations reinforced how important it is for organizations to have reliable insights that keep pace with their growth."



ADVANCING THE INDUSTRY: 2027 MSPA AMERICAS ELITE RECOGNITION



BARE International was also named a 2027 MSPA Americas Elite Member during the inaugural MSPA Americas CONNECT conference, held at The Georgian Terrace in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 14, 2026.

The distinction recognizes member organizations demonstrating leadership, engagement, and support for the association's mission and annual priorities.

BARE was one of nine organizations selected for the 2027 recognition, acknowledging contributions made throughout 2026 to strengthen the mystery shopping and customer experience industry.

Michael Bare, CEO of BARE International, accepted the recognition on behalf of the company.

"One of the most valuable parts of CONNECT was having conversations with people who understand both the opportunities and challenges facing our industry," said Michael. "As customer expectations evolve and technology changes how we collect and interpret information, it's important that we continue learning from one another while holding ourselves to high standards. The Elite recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the time and effort our team puts into supporting the industry, not just our own business."

He also emphasized the importance of balancing innovation with practical business value.

"The discussions in Atlanta reinforced that technology alone isn't what makes research valuable," Michael added. "It's how we apply that technology, maintain the quality of our data, and turn findings into something clients can actually use. That balance between innovation and practical business value is where we see tremendous opportunity for the future."



TWO RECOGNITIONS, ONE COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE



Although the Inc. Power Partners and MSPA Americas Elite distinctions recognize different aspects of BARE International's work, both highlight the company's focus on supporting client success and contributing to the development of the customer experience industry.

As businesses seek to strengthen customer loyalty, improve operational consistency, and make more informed decisions, BARE continues to develop its mystery shopping, audit, customer experience measurement, market research, and business intelligence capabilities.

The recognitions mark another milestone for BARE International as it approaches its 40th anniversary in 2027.



ABOUT BARE INTERNATIONAL



Founded in 1987, BARE International is a global customer experience and market research firm specializing in mystery shopping, audits, customer experience measurement, market research, and business intelligence solutions. With 13 offices worldwide and fieldwork capabilities in more than 185 countries, BARE helps organizations across diverse industries understand customer expectations, evaluate performance, and identify opportunities for improvement.

With client relationships averaging more than 10 years, BARE combines research methodologies, analytics, and actionable insights to support informed business decisions.

For more information, visit .

Jayme Lusby

BARE International

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