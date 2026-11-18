India and Burkina Faso Discuss Cooperation in Traditional Medicine

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, met with the delegation of Burkina Faso led by Roger Baro, Minister and Special Adviser to the President of Burkina Faso, in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Burkinabe delegation is visiting India from November 17 to November 25 2026. The visit focuses on traditional medicine and AYUSH institutions.

During the meeting, Prataprao Jadhav said that India attaches great importance to its bilateral relations with Burkina Faso and is keen to further strengthen the partnership. He noted that the two countries share a rich heritage of traditional medicines and indigenous healthcare practices, which provides a strong foundation for cooperation in this field.