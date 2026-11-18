Odisha High Court Upholds Stay on Hockey India Election Process

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Odisha High Court upheld its interim stay on Hockey India's election process and the show-cause notice issued to the Hockey Association of Odisha over the proposed change in its membership status from permanent member to associate member.

Speaking to the media, Senior Advocate Prafulla Rath, appearing for the Odisha Hockey Association, said the High Court rejected Hockey India's application seeking to vacate the earlier stay order and permission to proceed with the election process. "Hockey is the flagship sport of the state of Odisha. Hockey India, which is the national body-its committee has lost its term and completed its term. It has given a show cause notice to the Hockey Association of Odisha for converting its membership from permanent member to associate member. Simultaneously, it has also notified a calendar for conducting the election of Hockey India," Prafulla Rath told ANI on Wednesday.

Rath stated that the election process of Hockey India will remain in abeyance, while the show-cause notice issued against the Odisha Hockey Association will also continue to remain stayed. He further pointed out that the Odisha government provides Rs 35 crore annually to Hockey India as sponsorship, making the move against the state association unfortunate.

"The Hockey Association of Odisha, being aggrieved, had filed this writ petition. Initially, the High Court was pleased to stay that calendar for election, as well as that show cause notice. Hockey India, having entered appearance, had filed an application to vacate that stay order and also had made a prayer to permit them to go ahead with the election process. After a prolonged hearing by the High Court, the judgment is delivered today, wherein the High Court has upheld the stay order. In effect, the election process of Hockey India shall remain in abeyance. The show cause notice which has been issued by Hockey India against the Hockey Association of Odisha, that also will remain stayed," he said.

"The issue is, the Government of Odisha every year is giving Rs 35 crores to Hockey India as sponsorship amount, but Hockey India is issuing notice to the Hockey Association of Odisha for its de-affiliation, which is really unfortunate. That is the issue which the Hockey Association of Odisha has been agitating before the High Court, and the High Court has been pleased to sustain the stay order today by rejecting the application filed by Hockey India," Prafulla Rath added.

The dispute arose after Hockey India's committee completed its tenure and the national body issued a show-cause notice to the Odisha association regarding its membership status, while simultaneously notifying an election calendar.

Rath added that the main writ petition will now be heard on merits, with the Odisha Hockey Association challenging the jurisdiction behind the show-cause notice and the election calendar. "The writ petition will be heard on merits. Whatever the entire show cause notice has been challenged, that calendar has been challenged on the ground of jurisdiction before the High Court. The matter will be argued on merits before the High Court, and the writ petition will be taken up on merits," Rath concluded. (ANI)