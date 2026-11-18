Yash Dhull Smashes 125 as Delhi Falls to Bihar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Yash Dhull produced a breathtaking batting display, smashing a magnificent 125 off just 59 deliveries, but his sensational century was not enough to prevent Delhi from suffering a two-wicket defeat against Bihar in an Elite Group encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at The Daly College Ground in Indore on Wednesday.

Dhull led Delhi's batting charge with an extraordinary innings comprising 16 fours and seven sixes, showcasing his class and attacking prowess. His knock anchored Delhi's imposing total of 224/5 in 20 overs, giving the side a strong platform to defend, according to a release. Tejasvi Dahiya provided excellent support with a quickfire 51 off 25 balls, striking four boundaries and four sixes, while Sarthak Ranjan chipped in with 18 runs. The partnership between Dhull and Dahiya ensured Delhi maintained an aggressive scoring rate throughout the innings.

However, despite Dhull's individual brilliance, Bihar produced a remarkable batting performance to pull off a thrilling chase, reaching 227/8 in 19.5 overs to register a memorable two-wicket victory. Yash Dhull has been in impressive form for Delhi, delivering consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The right-handed batter recently smashed an unbeaten 78 off just 40 balls against Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026 at Indore on November 16. His explosive innings, featuring seven boundaries and five sixes, helped Delhi post 240/5 and register a commanding 109-run victory. Earlier this month, Dhull scored an unbeaten 104 off 104 deliveries against Services in the Ranji Trophy at Palam. His composed century, comprising 11 boundaries and two sixes, helped Delhi reach 168/4 while chasing 320 to secure a draw. (ANI)