Alcaraz Powers Past Medvedev in Turin to Near ATP Finals Semi-Finals

Turin [Italy], November 19 (ANI): Spain's Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run at the Nitto ATP Finals, defeating former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-4 in Turin to move closer to securing a place in the semi-finals.

The second seed delivered a commanding performance inside the Inalpi Arena, extending his winning streak to 11 matches and putting himself in a strong position to advance from the Ivan Lendl Group. Alcaraz, who entered the contest after winning 10 consecutive matches, dominated proceedings against Medvedev and did not face a single break point during the 72-minute encounter, according to the ATP website.

The 23-year-old Spaniard showcased his attacking prowess throughout the match, producing an impressive array of winners to overcome the fourth seed in straight sets. The only moment of concern for Alcaraz came in the second set when he received treatment from the tournament physiotherapist for his upper left leg while leading by a break at 2-1. However, the Spaniard did not appear to be significantly affected by the issue and continued to maintain his intensity before completing a convincing victory.

The win also strengthened Alcaraz's head-to-head record against Medvedev, taking his lead to 8-3 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. The Spaniard had also defeated the Russian in the semi-finals of the Vienna tournament earlier this indoor season.

“I think I did everything well.“We could see in his first match that he was serving really well. He got a lot of free points with his serve and I just returned really well. On second serves I returned really aggressively and really deep, and I would say after that I was playing great, in my game style. I think I just hit the ball in the sweet spot every time, or on a really high percentage [of my shots], Alcaraz said, as quoted by ATP website.

“I'm really happy about it. Against Medvedev you have to be chilled, have to be relaxed, because [you get] a lot of balls... [I thought] really clearly in some tough moments that I had today,” he added.

According to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index, Alcaraz has now registered five victories in six matches against Top-5 opponents in 2026, further underlining his strong performances against the leading players on the tour. With two victories from as many matches in the Ivan Lendl Group, Alcaraz is now on the brink of qualifying for the semi-finals. He will secure his place in the last four if Frances Tiafoe wins at least one set against Flavio Cobolli in Wednesday's night session.

Alcaraz's remaining group-stage assignment will be against Italian home favourite Cobolli, with their encounter scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, Medvedev, who began his campaign with a victory against Cobolli, will look to recover when he faces Tiafoe in his next group-stage match. Alcaraz had reached the final of the ATP Finals in 2025, where he finished runner-up to Italy's Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard will now look to go one step further this year as he continues his campaign for the prestigious season-ending title.