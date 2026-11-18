

In Ellison's view, the fact that Musk invests in relatively few companies makes his participation especially meaningful.

The Skydance CEO said his company would be thrilled by any appropriate opportunity to collaborate with Musk in the future. He also affirmed that the company would honor its distribution agreement with A24 for the documentary "Musk" which is critical of the Tesla CEO.

Skydance CEO David Ellison on Wednesday confirmed that Elon Musk is a shareholder in the company formed through the recent merger involving Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, but committed to screening a documentary critical of the SpaceX and Tesla CEO.

At The New York Times' 2026 DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, Ellison offered praise for the Tesla and SpaceX leader as“greatest entrepreneur of our time,” while addressing both the investment and questions about content independence.

Ellison acknowledged Musk's stake for the first time, amid reports that the investment totaled roughly $1 billion after the deal closed. In Ellison's view, the fact that Musk invests in relatively few companies makes his participation especially meaningful.

“He doesn't invest in a lot of companies,” Ellison said of Musk.“So to have his vote of confidence, and to have him as a shareholder, is an honor and a privilege.”

Openness To Future Collaboration

Host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked whether the investment suggested a longer-term relationship, potentially involving Starlink, and Ellison replied that Skydance would be thrilled by any appropriate opportunity to collaborate in the future, while stating that no such efforts are underway now.

“...if there was any opportunity to be able to collaborate with him in the future, from our perspective, it would be a privilege,” he said.

Ellison Commits To 'Musk' Documentary

Ellison separately addressed the forthcoming Alex Gibney documentary“Musk,” which is critical of its subject and is expected to stream on HBO Max.

He affirmed that the company would honor its distribution agreement with A24, emphasizing a belief in independence and stating that Skydance does not believe in censorship of any kind.

How Did SKYD Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SKYD stock was in the 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from 'low' to 'normal' levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around Musk's companies Tesla and SpaceX was in 'bullish' territory.

SKYD stock has dropped 50% year-to-date.

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