MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 19 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the first of the two-Test series here at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, as the visitors hope not just to script history, but also to keep their chances of making it to the World Test Championship final alive.

Both sides are fielding four seamers, with the visitors making a shocking decision to go with Washington Sundar over Ravindra Jadeja, and Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj over senior pacer Mohammed Siraj.

India's last win in New Zealand came nearly 18 years ago, when they beat the hosts by 10 wickets in Hamilton. It remains their only Test victory in the country in the past 50 years.

The two teams played five T20Is and as many ODIs in this multi-format series, with India winning the 20-over series 3-2 and the 50-over one by 3-1, and are now all set for two long-format games to conclude their tour.

While India have faced difficulties with their squad, with Kuldeep Yadav being released for domestic duties, Gurnoor Brar being called in, and Rishabh Pant a doubtful starter, hosts New Zealand too have been dealt multiple injury blows, with the recent one being that of their frontline all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who was ruled out due to a fractured hand.

Indian players Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal had some memorable outings in the three unofficial Tests that were played by India A against New Zealand A in the build-up to the two-game series, and they'll hope to put their knowledge of the pitch and conditions in New Zealand to the best use.

Winning the toss, India skipper Shubman Gill said,“Yeah, definitely we've seen there's a bit more initially in the wicket as compared to the second innings. So if we were able to exploit that. Pretty good, you know. We had good five, six practice sessions and everyone is very excited and ready to go. They're both playing. We are going with four seamers with Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh and Bumrah with Washington as the spinning all-rounder.

"Quite tough, you know. We were contemplating for the past one week which combination to, you know, go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. You know, very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor for both of them to miss out, you know. They did decently well in the ODI series. Siraj and Gurnoor obviously, you know, was man of the series there. So it was a hard decision for us.

"But hopefully, you know, all the fast bowlers that we picked, they should be able to do the job for us. I think it's very important to win some of the crucial moments in the game, you know. It might look like there's nothing much happening in the game. And then all of a sudden, you know, two, three wickets down. You know, suddenly too much behind in the game. So to be able to win those important moments, you know, that is very crucial for us.”

Meanwhile, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham said,“Yeah, look, obviously we want to have a bowl first as well, but I guess sometimes too at the Basin when it's a nice day, you know, the wicket doesn't look like it's as thick as what previously has been the last few years. But, you know, regardless we'll be bowling first. So trying to do that first session really well. Yeah, it's been good. Obviously the guys sat out the last couple of ODIs just to prepare pretty much the top seven and eight, which was good.

"And then obviously guys have been preparing as best they can over the last couple of days. And again, it's a place we love playing at the Basin, you know, first Test of the home summer is always really exciting and the guys are looking forward to it. Yep, those guys are all good, which is great. I think they've been putting in behind the scenes to get themselves ready to be available for their first Test this summer. It's been great and a testament to the bowling combination.

"So we've got the four seamers, Jacob Duffy is the one that comes in as that extra seamer. So yeah, another great opportunity for him, you know, someone who missed out on the England series due to the birth of his first child. But, you know, it's great to have him back. Obviously a fantastic summer last year and hopefully he can continue that.”

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel(w), Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna