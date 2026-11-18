MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRM will provide the SI technology and supporting infrastructure behind a new federal effort that gives private-sector partners a direct role in protecting victims, recovering stolen funds, and dismantling the international criminal networks behind scams, cybercrime, and sextortion

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRM Labs (TRM), the super intelligence (SI) investigations company, today announced its selection as the primary private-sector partner supporting the Threat Disruption Center (TDC), a new federal effort to disrupt the foreign criminal networks behind scams, cybercrime, and sextortion targeting Americans. TRM will provide the technology and coordination infrastructure to help government agencies and private-sector partners act on intelligence in real time, reach victims sooner, and recover stolen assets.

The federal government is investing millions to establish and support TDC, an operational cell within the Homeland Security Task Force's (HSTF) National Coordination Center (NCC). TRM will deploy Ardence - its SI orchestration platform for investigations and intelligence operations - as TDC's primary investigative tool, backed by dedicated engineering and investigative support. TDC will serve as a shared technology and operational resource for the HSTF's more than 30 federal agencies and over 440 state and local agencies tackling fraud, scams, and cybercrimes that target Americans, alongside international partners.

Criminal networks exploit private-sector services - including social media platforms, telecom providers, financial institutions, and others - to contact victims, host scam websites, and move stolen money. These dependencies create opportunities for crimefighters to collaborate with those services to intervene. By helping investigators and participating companies share intelligence quickly and appropriately, TDC will support earlier warnings to victims, more complete mapping of criminal infrastructure, and actions to block fraudulent payments and to freeze stolen funds. These interventions can stop further harm while investigations, prosecutions, and court-authorized asset seizures and infrastructure-takedowns proceed.

“These scammers rarely stop after one payment - they drain a victim's savings, or their retirement, over months and years,” said Esteban Castano, co-founder and CEO of TRM Labs.“Stepping in sooner changes everything: a warning before the next payment, a scam website removed before it victimizes another family, or stolen funds frozen while they can still be recovered. That's the difference between a recoverable setback and a loss from which an entire family may never recover. U.S. agencies have already demonstrated what these interventions can achieve, and we are honored to support their work to scale the impact nationwide.”

The need for timely intervention is urgent. Losses reported to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) ⁠ reached $20.9 billion in 2025, up 26% from the previous year. Scams can strip families of retirement savings and home equity. Financial sextortion can put teenagers under intense pressure to pay criminals threatening to release explicit images. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received an average of 137 financial-sextortion reports a day in 2025 ⁠. The harm extends beyond financial theft: cyberattacks can disrupt businesses, compromise critical infrastructure, and interrupt the essential services Americans rely on.

TDC builds on years of work by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies to protect victims and dismantle transnational criminal networks. TDC will augment these and other efforts with shared investigative technology, technical support, and private-sector coordination that help agencies sustain pressure on criminal operations.

TRM brings an established record of operationalizing public-private collaboration. Its Beacon Network ⁠ connects law enforcement investigators with compliance teams at financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, and stablecoin issuers, delivering real-time alerts that help partners act before illicit funds are cashed out. The Financial Action Task Force cited the initiative in its Asset Recovery Guidance ⁠ as a model of public-private collaboration to trace and restrict illicit funds.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs is the operating system for modern crimefighters, built to detect and disrupt the criminal networks that exploit frontier technologies, including cryptocurrency and SI. Combining proprietary intelligence, SI-native investigations software, and network infrastructure, the platform is built for high-consequence environments where accuracy, auditability, and security are essential. TRM is trusted by 600+ government agencies and financial institutions across 75 countries to counter fraud, scams, cybercrime, child exploitation, money laundering, and sanctions evasion, among other illicit activities.

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About the Homeland Security Task Force and the National Coordination Center

The Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) is a permanent, interagency law enforcement task force created by executive order to combat transnational criminal organizations - including cartels, trafficking networks, and foreign terrorist organizations - across all 52 U.S. states and territories. Its National Coordination Center (NCC), based in Fairfax, Virginia and co-led by the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), directs criminal-network analysis and deconflicts investigations across federal task forces nationwide. HSI is the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, responsible for investigating transnational crime - including financial fraud, cybercrime, money laundering, and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

About the Threat Disruption Center and Executive Order 14390

TDC is a new operational cell within the NCC, established to comply with Executive Order 14390 (March 2026),“Combating Cybercrime, Fraud, and Predatory Schemes Against American Citizens.” It coordinates federal efforts - together with private-sector support, as appropriate, as the order directs - to detect, disrupt, dismantle, and deter the foreign criminal networks behind the scams, cybercrime, and sextortion that target Americans.

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