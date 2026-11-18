MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today the appointment of Claudia Jaramillo to its board of directors effective November 18, 2026.

Ms. Jaramillo brings more than 30 years of global leadership experience across infrastructure, energy and technology sectors. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Jacobs Solutions Inc. and previously served as the company's Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development. Prior to Jacobs, she spent more than 20 years with SLB, where she held a variety of senior finance and operational leadership roles, including Vice President and Group Treasurer.

"I am delighted to welcome Claudia to the KBR Board of Directors," said Stuart Bradie, KBR board Chair, President and CEO. "Claudia brings extensive experience in finance, strategy, capital allocation and corporate governance, along with a proven track record of leadership across global organizations. Her perspective and expertise will be valuable additions to our board as we continue executing our strategy and creating long-term value for shareholders."

Ms. Jaramillo currently serves as Managing Partner of Advisory Board Architects, where she advises boards and CEOs on governance effectiveness and strategic alignment. She is also the founder of WISE Global, a platform developing women leaders across more than 60 countries. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and a Master of Business Administration degree with a major in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About KBR

KBR is a global technology and services company helping customers solve complex challenges across energy, food and agriculture, and industrial and critical infrastructure markets. Combining differentiated technology, engineering and operational expertise, and global delivery capabilities, KBR works across the asset lifecycle to help customers shape investments, deliver projects and optimize operations. With approximately 16,000 employees across more than 30 countries, KBR is focused on delivering better outcomes for customers in markets critical to the world's future.

About Trinzic

KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 20,000 employees and a global footprint.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

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Media

Caitlin Gardner

Director, Communications

713-753-3800

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