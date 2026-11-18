MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is marking the conclusion of its centennial year by changing its holding company name to, a name that better represents both the company's 100-year legacy and its continued growth as a leading provider of water and wastewater services throughout the western United States. The new name will become effective-and the company's common stock will begin trading under it-on Nov. 30, 2026, the same day the company will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

“The name Watermark Utilities reflects who we are today and where we are headed,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki.“A watermark represents a high point, reflecting our ability to rise above challenges throughout our history. It also conveys authenticity and trust, qualities that have defined our relationship with customers for more than 100 years. Most importantly, a watermark leaves an indelible impression, symbolizing our commitment to making a meaningful and lasting difference in the communities we serve.”

The new name recognizes the company's evolution from serving a single California community in 1926 to providing water and wastewater services to hundreds of communities across California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington in 2026, and its intention to expand operations to Nevada and Oregon before the end of the year.

Now the third largest publicly traded water utility in the United States, Watermark Utilities believes it offers something rare for investors: an essential service provider for millions of people, backed by a regulatory framework that provides earnings visibility, a reliable and growing dividend, and a capital investment program that is building the water infrastructure for the next 100 years.

“As we look ahead to our second century, and as we continue expanding our footprint throughout the western United States, Watermark Utilities better represents the scale of our operations and our position as an industry leader,” Kropelnicki said.

The company's ticker symbol,“CWT,” will remain unchanged. The corporate name change also will not affect customer rates, service, operations, or existing contracts. Customers will continue to receive service from Watermark Utilities' current operating subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Texas Water Service, and Washington Water Service.

“Our operating subsidiaries will continue to execute on our promise to provide quality, service, and value, as they have always done,” Kropelnicki said.“We believe the legacy of service they have built positions us well for the future.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (to become Watermark Utilities) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, TWSC, Inc. (Texas Water Service). This year, the company commemorates a century of service.

Group's purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company's 1,300+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). The forward-looking statements are intended to qualify under provisions of the federal securities laws for "safe harbor" treatment established by the PSLRA. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on currently available information, expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and our management's beliefs, assumptions, judgments and expectations about us, the water utility industry and general economic conditions. These statements are not statements of historical fact. When used in our documents, statements that are not historical in nature, including words like will, would, expects, intends, plans, believes, may, could, estimates, assumes, anticipates, projects, progress, predicts, hopes, targets, forecasts, should, seeks or variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations about our future growth, earnings, dividend and capital investment program, the expected timing and effectiveness of our corporate name change, the trading of our common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under our new name and our intention to expand operations to Nevada and Oregon and the expected timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on numerous assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but they are open to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks. Consequently, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from what is contained in a forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be different than those expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, our ability to complete our planned expansion into Nevada and Oregon and those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are not under any obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yvonne Kingman, (310) 257-1434