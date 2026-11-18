MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPSTEAD, Md., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 16, 2026, the Board of Directors of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the“Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the“Bank”), declared a cash dividend on the common stock of $0.37 per share, which will be paid on December 16, 2026, to stockholders of record on December 4, 2026. The $0.37 dividend represents a 3% increase over the dividend paid in June 2026 and an annualized dividend payout ratio of 34%. With this dividend, total dividends paid in 2026 will amount to $0.73 per share, representing a 7.4% increase over the $0.68 per share in total dividends paid in 2025.

Please visit the investor relations section of our website, . It includes press releases, financial information, stock information, peer analysis, and information about the Company's officers and directors.

About the Company

The Company is the financial holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank, a Maryland-chartered community bank headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland. Founded in 1919, the Bank has served the deposit, lending, and financial needs of consumers and businesses across Carroll and Baltimore Counties for more than a century. The Bank operates eight locations along Routes 30, 795, 140, 26, and 45 corridors, including offices in Hampstead, Upperco, Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, Greenmount, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol“FMFG”. For more information, visit fmb1919.bank. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol“FMFG”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.

4510 Lower Beckleysville Rd, Suite H

Hampstead, Maryland 21074

Mr. Gary A. Harris

President & CEO

(410) 374-1510, Ext. 1104

