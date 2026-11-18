FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANCSHARES, INC. DECLARES A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37 PER SHARE, INCREASING ANNUAL DIVIDENDS BY 7.4%
Please visit the investor relations section of our website, . It includes press releases, financial information, stock information, peer analysis, and information about the Company's officers and directors.
About the Company
The Company is the financial holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank, a Maryland-chartered community bank headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland. Founded in 1919, the Bank has served the deposit, lending, and financial needs of consumers and businesses across Carroll and Baltimore Counties for more than a century. The Bank operates eight locations along Routes 30, 795, 140, 26, and 45 corridors, including offices in Hampstead, Upperco, Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, Greenmount, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol“FMFG”. For more information, visit fmb1919.bank. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol“FMFG”.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
4510 Lower Beckleysville Rd, Suite H
Hampstead, Maryland 21074
Mr. Gary A. Harris
President & CEO
(410) 374-1510, Ext. 1104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment