(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) (“Interparfums” or the“Company”) today announced initial guidance for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2027. In evaluating the annual comparison, management noted that full year 2026 estimated results will include the effect of a one-time gain of $17.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, related to IEEPA tariff refunds. The Company's 2027 guidance does not assume a comparable benefit.



Guidance 2027E 2026E % Change Net Sales $1.58 billion $1.49 billion +6% Diluted EPS $5.00 $4.85* +3%

*Diluted EPS for 2026 includes an estimated $0.35 per diluted share benefit associated with IEEPA tariff refunds.



Management Commentary

Jean Madar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums stated,“Throughout 2026, we have focused on launching extensions for key fragrance lines across the portfolio, investing in brand marketing, supporting partner and customer demand, and enhancing our operational efficiency. With an eye toward the future, we entered into new licensing agreements, extended select fragrance partnerships, and invested in preparations for blockbuster launches in 2027 − positioning our portfolio to capitalize on evolving consumer demand and supporting long-term growth.”

Mr. Madar continued,“These initiatives have positioned us for a strong 2027. Consolidated net sales are expected to grow 6% to approximately $1.58 billion in 2027, driven by continued growth in our leading brands, blockbuster launches across our existing portfolio, and fragrance debuts from our newest brands. We expect these gains to be partially offset by softer performance from smaller brands, the phasing out of a few licenses expiring at the end of 2026 and 2027, and continuing challenges in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Our outlook also assumes an approximately 1% unfavorable foreign exchange impact on net sales based upon current rates.

“Diluted EPS is expected to increase 3% to approximately $5.00 in 2027, primarily driven by top line growth and enhanced operating efficiencies, partially offset by elevated brand investment and marketing spending to support blockbuster launches in 2027 and major innovation initiatives planned for 2028. Excluding the favorable impact of tariff refunds in 2026, diluted EPS for 2027 is estimated to increase by approximately 11%.”

Mr. Madar concluded,“We enter 2027 with momentum and a clear focus on innovation, disciplined investment, and efficient execution to drive profitable growth while navigating a challenging economic backdrop.”

Extensive Line-Up of Blockbusters and Extensions

European Based Operations

For our European based operations, 2027 will benefit from a particularly rich launch plan encompassing initiatives for the portfolio's established brands and contributions from new brands Off-White, Annick Goutal and Longchamp:

The first half will see the launch of three new franchises for Lacoste, Coach and Montblanc fragrances, which will strengthen the potential of these brands over the coming years;

The second half will notably benefit from the launch of Longchamp fragrances, the first initiative since the license was signed in July 2025.

In addition to these major initiatives, several line extensions will support the business throughout the year.

United States Based Operations

For our U.S. operations, 2027 will bring an exciting lineup of blockbuster launches and innovative product extensions that will strengthen our established franchises, alongside new product introductions across several other brands. These include:

New blockbusters, including a new women's fragrance for GUESS in early 2027, a new dual-gender duo for Ferragamo, the launch of Serpentine Man for Roberto Cavalli building on the success of Serpentine, and a new female line for MCM.

The debut of our first new PUMA fragrances under the exclusive license announced in September 2026, featuring a blockbuster duo for men and women.

In addition to these major launches, we will introduce new extensions and collections across the portfolio, supporting overall growth throughout the year.

About Interparfums, Inc.

Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Interparfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance related products under license and other agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through its 74% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations, through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Italy.

Our licensed portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Longchamp, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, PUMA, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Interparfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Annick Goutal, Lanvin, Off-White, Rochas, and Solférino.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe”,“could”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“may”,“should”,“will”, and“would” or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings“Forward Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in Interparfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and the reports Interparfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Interparfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

Contact Information

Interparfums, Inc.

Michel Atwood

Chief Financial Officer

(212) 983-2640



or



The Equity Group Inc.

Devin Sullivan: (212) 836-9608 /...

Conor Rodriguez: (212) 836-9628 /...

