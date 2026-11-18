MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Ali expands her role at ProKidney, bringing experience as a board-certified pediatric nephrologist and clinical development leader as the Company prepares for anticipated clinical milestones and regulatory filings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the“Company”), a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced the promotion of Farah Ali, M.D., M.S., to the role of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ali will lead the clinical program and team as ProKidney advances the pivotal Phase 3 PROACT 1 study of rilparencel and progresses toward potential commercialization.

“Farah's clinical background and drug development experience give her a unique perspective on the challenges patients face and the urgent need for new treatment options for individuals living with CKD,” said Bruce Culleton, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of ProKidney.“We are thrilled to recognize her contributions with this appointment and expanded leadership role as we work to advance a potential new treatment for patients living with advanced CKD and type 2 diabetes.”

Dr. Ali brings more than a decade of experience in clinical development and medical affairs across the biopharmaceutical industry, with a focus on advancing innovative therapies through clinical development, regulatory submissions, and product lifecycle management. Prior to joining ProKidney, she served as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development at Immunovant, where she led clinical development in endocrinology and rheumatology. Previously, she served as Vice President, Clinical Development for Rare Disease at Amgen and Vice President, Clinical Development at Horizon Therapeutics, where she specialized in rare and autoimmune diseases.

Throughout her career, Dr. Ali has led multiple clinical development programs across diverse disease states, including global development programs involving both biologic and small-molecule therapies. She has also held leadership roles in clinical development and global medical affairs at AbbVie and Baxter Healthcare.

Dr. Ali began her career in academic medicine, serving on the faculty at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, where she conducted clinical research and provided patient care. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley, and both her M.D. and Master of Science in Clinical Investigation from Northwestern University. She completed her residency and fellowship training at Northwestern University and is board certified in pediatric nephrology.

“ProKidney is pursuing a differentiated approach to addressing advanced CKD, with the potential to preserve kidney function and help patients delay the need for dialysis,” said Farah Ali, M.D., M.S., Chief Medical Officer of ProKidney.“I look forward to continuing to work alongside the team as we advance the PROACT 1 program, continue building the clinical and medical foundation for rilparencel, and prepare for the next stage of the Company's growth.”



About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of CKD through innovations in cell therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney's lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cell therapy with regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation that is being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 REGEN-006 (PROACT 1) study for its potential to preserve kidney function in patients with advanced CKD and type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. ProKidney's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the achievement and timing of the topline data readout of the Company's Phase 3 PROACT 1 trial and other milestones provided, the Company's beliefs that the PROACT 1 trial could be sufficient to support a potential BLA submission and full regulatory approval, the Company's belief that eGFR slope can be used as a surrogate endpoint on an accelerated approval pathway for rilparencel, expectations with respect to financial results and expected cash runway, including the Company's expectation that current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will support operating plans into mid-2027, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, future performance, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products, if approved, the potential benefits and impact of the Company's products, if approved, potential regulatory approvals, the size and potential growth of current or future markets for the Company's products, if approved, the advancement of the Company's development programs into and through the clinic and the expected timing for reporting data, the making of regulatory filings or achieving other milestones related to the Company's product candidates, and the advancement and funding of the Company's developmental programs, generally. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: disruptions to the Company's business or that may otherwise materially harm its results of operations or financial condition as a result of its domestication to the United States; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on Nasdaq; the inability of the Company's Class A common stock to remain included in various indices and the potential negative impact on the trading price of the Class A common stock if excluded from such indices; the inability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations or identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive biotechnology industry; the risk that results of the Company's clinical trials may not support approval; the risk that the FDA could require additional studies before approving the Company's drug candidates; the Company's need for additional financing and the inability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the inability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; the inability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the inability of the Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the biologics market and in the area of treatment of kidney diseases; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's products, if approved, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company's estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; the Company's intellectual property rights; uncertainties inherent in cell therapy research and development, including the actual time it takes to initiate and complete clinical studies and the timing and content of decisions made by regulatory authorities; the fact that interim results from the Company's clinical programs may not be indicative of future results; the impact of geopolitical conflict on the Company's business; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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