MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - November 18, 2026 -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas has placed renewed focus on its appetizer menu, highlighting its Crab Rangoon as a featured item available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery throughout the area. The move reflects growing local interest in shareable starters and traditional Asian small plates.

The restaurant, which serves a combined menu of Thai and Chinese cuisine, has long maintained a varied selection of Chinese Appetizers alongside entrées, soups, salads, fried rice, and vegetarian dishes. The decision to emphasize its appetizer category comes as diners increasingly seek small, shareable portions suited to group gatherings and casual meals.

The featured Crab Rangoon is prepared with egg-based wonton shells stuffed with a mixture of diced green onions, cream cheese, and imitation crab meat. Each piece is lightly salted, wrapped, and deep-fried in vegetable oil until golden brown. The dish is served with homemade sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard. The item is offered in both standard and solo portions, giving individual diners and larger parties flexible ordering options.

"Appetizers often set the tone for an entire meal, and the Crab Rangoon has remained a consistent favorite among guests over the years," said Alan Wong, spokesperson for Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "Placing greater attention on these dishes allows new guests to discover a part of the menu that longtime patrons already know well."

Beyond the Crab Rangoon, the restaurant's appetizer lineup includes options such as pot stickers, egg rolls, fried calamari, Thai shrimp rolls, and combination platters. These selections are designed to accommodate a range of preferences, from seafood and pork to vegetarian-friendly choices. The restaurant notes that many of its appetizers are prepared using traditional recipes and fresh ingredients.

The focus on appetizers aligns with the restaurant's broader service model, which includes dine-in seating, take-out, online ordering, and local delivery. Guests can browse the full menu, place orders, and arrange pickup or delivery through the restaurant's online system. Gift certificates and periodic special offers are also available for those planning meals or gifts for others.

"The goal is to make the ordering experience straightforward whether someone is dining in or ordering from home," Wong added. "A dish like Crab Rangoon travels well and holds up for take-out, which makes it a practical choice for a wide range of occasions."

The restaurant has indicated that additional menu updates and seasonal items may be shared through its blog and social media channels in the coming months, continuing its practice of informing guests about new offerings and service details.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a Las Vegas-based eatery offering a wide range of Thai and Chinese cuisine for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. Its menu spans appetizers, beverages, desserts, entrées, fried rice, salads, side orders, soups, and vegetarian dishes. The restaurant provides online ordering, gift certificates, and regular special offers, and it maintains a blog where it shares news about its menu and services.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

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3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

CONTACT: Alan Wong