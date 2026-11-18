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Stand Up for Science's demand for a hearing before confirming a new Director of NSF is heard by Senate Committee; O'Neill's nomination pulled back

- Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for ScienceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the announcement that the Senate vote to confirm James O'Neill to lead the National Science Foundation will no longer go forward, Stand Up for Science is crediting its public pressure campaign as a driving force that stopped the confirmation vote. Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science, released the following statement:“Civic action doesn't end at the voting booth. This win is a product of our people power and is another big win for science!”Stand Up for Science launched the campaign last week, urging the public to contact the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee members and demand a full hearing take place before O'Neill's confirmation. Through the campaign, activists sent over 4,200 emails to Senators, including over 700 emails to HELP Committee Chair Bill Cassidy, demanding a hearing and expressing concern over O'Neill's qualifications and ties to tech billionaires like Peter Thiel.SUFS coordinated a similar pressure campaign in March of this year when O'Neill's nomination to lead NSF was first announced.Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible.

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Thousands of Activists Agree: Tech Investors Do Not Belong at the Head of the Country's Science Agencies News Provided By Stand Up for Science November 18, 2026, 21:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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