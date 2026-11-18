MGA leads USG in percentage growth as enrollment reaches 10,070 and retention rises to a 10-year high

Middle Georgia State University's Historic Growth Contributes to Record Year for USG

University leads USG in percentage growth as enrollment reaches 10,070 and retention rises to a 10-year high

- Dr. Christopher Blake, MGA President

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Middle Georgia State University (MGA ) has received a University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor's Cup in recognition of its outstanding enrollment growth, marking a milestone for an institution that welcomed a historic record 10,070 students this fall.

MGA's enrollment increased 14.1 percent from fall 2025 to fall 2026, the largest percentage gain among the University System of Georgia's nine state universities, as well as in the system overall. The University added 1,242 students over the previous fall, when enrollment stood at 8,828.

The Chancellor's Cup recognizes enrollment growth within the University System's institutional sectors. MGA's achievement comes as the system as a whole continues to grow: USG enrollment increased 2.7 percent and reached 392,581 students this fall, or more than 10,400 students over the previous year.

“Middle Georgia State University is honored to receive the Chancellor's Cup and to be part of a University System that continues to expand opportunity for students across Georgia,” said Dr. Christopher Blake, president of Middle Georgia State University.“This recognition belongs to our students, faculty, staff, donors and USG leadership, whose confidence and commitment have brought us to this moment. We are proud to offer an affordable education grounded in academic excellence, and we remain focused on helping every student who chooses MGA persist, graduate, and build a meaningful future.”

MGA's growth reflects the many ways students enter and continue their education. Most important was the University's focus on student success. MGA's retention rate rose from 62.61 percent to 67.22 percent, a gain of 4.61 percentage points and its highest level in a decade. The University also grew new enrollments in graduate students, transfer students, and dual enrollment.

“Every enrollment number represents a person who has entrusted us with an important part of their future,” said Dr. Ben Corpus, vice president for Enrollment Management.“The Chancellor's Cup recognizes the collective work of colleagues across this University to welcome more students and help them succeed. I am especially proud that our growth has come alongside stronger retention and the outstanding work in Academic Affairs and Student Affairs. Our responsibility is to make sure students can see a path to MGA, afford to enroll, and find the support they need to complete what they started.”

Students pursuing bachelor's degrees contributed to the University's momentum. MGA's bachelor's enrollment increased 16.6 percent, compared with 2.5 percent systemwide. The University continues to serve students through programs in aviation, health care, business, education, and computing, including its Bachelor of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence, the first program of its kind in the University System of Georgia which witnessed significant application gains this year.

MGA's results come as higher education faces a changing demographic landscape. The Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education projects that the number of U.S. high school graduates will decline approximately 13 percent from its 2025 peak through 2041. Preliminary fall 2026 figures from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center show overall postsecondary enrollment nationally growing by 0.2 percent from the previous fall.

About Middle Georgia State University

Middle Georgia State University serves students on five campuses in Macon, Cochran, Dublin, Eastman, and Warner Robins, as well as online. The University offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and select associate's degrees and certificates, with a commitment to affordable access, academic excellence, and student success.

Sheron Smith

Middle Georgia State University

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Middle Georgia State University's Historic Growth Contributes to Record Year for USG News Provided By Middle Georgia State University November 18, 2026, 21:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, World & Regional



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