TEC Affiliate Van

As drones and AI redefine the global economy, Aquiline Drones (AD) launches its Business Affiliate program. Absolutely zero prior experience is required.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As drones and artificial intelligence (AI) redefine the global economy, Aquiline Drones (AD) launches its advanced Business Affiliate program – a turnkey business model designed to fast-track everyday Americans into starting a profitable small business within the world's two fastest-growing technology sectors – drones and AI. Absolutely zero prior experience is required.Average business setup time averages 8 to 12 weeks and comes complete with online and hands-on pilot training, proprietary technical materials and full equipment deployment.With economic data showing huge shifts in job seekers favoring self-employment, AD's affiliate program offers a timely and definitive path to financial freedom. With small businesses being the lifeblood of the economy, this model bridges the gap for affiliates, providing the right tools, training, and corporate support needed to succeed.Much like a community bank, car dealership or branded service station, AD affiliates are 100% privately owned – available to individuals, partnerships or investor interests, yet function as an extension of AD's established corporate brand. This ensures local owners receive corporate-grade operational support and total protection, with full insurance and warranties backed by Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation (ADIC), a licensed Connecticut insurer.The program also features three distinct business options – similarly priced, modeled after AD's drone manufacturing and diverse suite of professional drone services. Affiliate options include:.Total Exterior Care (TEC): The most lucrative affiliate option, utilizes drones to perform high-altitude property maintenance, including power-washing, painting, graffiti cleanup, window washing, and roof rejuvenation. Using AD's drones removes the need for lifts, ladders, and scaffolding, making vital property care safer, faster, and more profitable. Additional information about the TEC affiliate model can be found via:com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/total-exterior-care-affiliate-summary or;YouTube:.Manufacturing, Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MMRO): A tech-focused option for localized or home-based drone assembly and repairs. MMROs operate as regional hubs, featuring an optional mobile unit that allows owners to respond directly to on-demand drone repair requests within their territories..Inspections, Security & Surveillance (ISS): A data-driven mobile unit leveraging drone thermal imaging, AI machine vision, and real-time aerial transmission. ISSs provide critical asset inspections, aerial monitoring and emergency first-responder services.Key pillars of AD's affiliate model include:.100% Asset Ownership: Affiliates own all equipment upfront – specialized heavy-lift or high-tech drones, custom-outfitted vehicle, etc. – with no ongoing fees or royalties..Total Insurance Protection: Affiliates are fully protected with total General Liability (GL) insurance tailored for jobs of any size – with coverage and warranties provided by Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation (ADIC), a licensed Connecticut insurer..Built-In, Free Customer Pipeline: Free job leads provided by AD – accessed by affiliates through AD's proprietary Drone-on-Demand public-facing app, further amplified by localized marketing campaigns..Rapid Vocational Training: This comprehensive training pathway equips participants with everything necessary for full business operational readiness."Our Affiliate program is for everyone – young adults, career changers or retirees alike. It focuses on empowerment through self-reliance and financial freedom. It is also a catalyst for local economic growth as affiliates create localized jobs, keep capital circulating within the community, and drive modern, tech-powered prosperity right at the neighborhood level." – Barry Alexander, CEO and Founder of Aquiline DronesAbout Aquiline DronesAquiline Drones (AD) is a progressive, American drone manufacturing and technology company based in Hartford, Connecticut. Guided by a team of seasoned aviation, legal, and technology professionals, AD delivers a nationally connected ecosystem of specialized, independently owned drone businesses. Through its advanced drone cloud, proprietary AI-enabled systems, and its licensed insurance subsidiary, Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation (ADIC), AD provides a full-stack, turnkey platform that lowers the barrier to entry for commercial drone operations globally.Media Contact:Aquiline Drones (AD)... |... | (860) 361-7958

Barry Alexander

Aquiline Drones Corporation

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TEC Affiliate Program

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AD EMPOWERS AMERICANS WITH TURNKEY DRONE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY News Provided By Aquiline Drones Corporation November 18, 2026, 21:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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