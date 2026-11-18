Seedling Social Giving

Seedling Social Giving

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Americans gave a record $617.2 billion to charity in 2025, Giving USA 2026 reported, yet the Fundraising Effectiveness Project found that the number of donors fell 3.6 percent that same year. Seedling Social Giving, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, helps small charities that struggle to get their message out raise money through an app for iPhone and Android, where those groups share their work in short videos and viewers can donate on the spot.That 3.6 percent drop extends a decline that began in 2021, with larger gifts driving most of the growth while participation shrank. Candid research shows nearly 60 percent of U.S. nonprofits operate on annual budgets below $50,000. Seedling was built for them."I believe we have the potential to offer exposure and support to deserving nonprofits most people have never heard of," said Jeffrey Lane, founder and CEO of Seedling Social Giving. "Think TikTok meets GoFundMe, but for verified charities."Users browse by cause. Donors can launch group campaigns with friends and family, then track the difference their contributions make and post milestones that bring others into their giving circle. Fundraisers on the platform are tied to eligible nonprofit organizations, and Seedling says donations are processed securely, with supporters able to see where their money goes.Each month, Seedling also curates 5 Picks to Click, a slate of charities creating positive change through modest donations. A small base of subscribers funds those selections, so groups that rarely get press receive gifts every month.The outreach comes in the final weeks before Giving Tuesday, held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Last year, 38.1 million Americans took part, up 6 percent from 2024. Of those, 19.1 million gave money, and donations reached $4.0 billion in a single day, the Giving Tuesday Data Commons estimated. Seedling runs largely on volunteers, Lane among them, and the IRS recognized it as a tax-exempt public charity in August 2024."This Giving Tuesday, find one charity outside your usual list, watch its story and give $5," Lane said. "At a nonprofit that runs on less than most families earn in a year, that $5 gets spent on something you can actually see."Lane is available for TV, radio, print and podcast interviews. He can explain how to check that a charity is legitimate before giving and how to avoid the holiday scams that target donors. Other topics include where Giving Tuesday dollars go the furthest and the stories behind the charities in this month's 5 Picks to Click.About Seedling Social GivingSeedling Social Giving is a Los Angeles nonprofit whose platform helps lesser-known nonprofits raise money through video storytelling. Its app, available on the App Store and Google Play, lets donors discover causes, team up on campaigns and follow the results. The organization's stated vision is charitable giving for the next generation.Learn more at .Media Contact:

Mark L. Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

+1 516-639-0988

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Seedling Social Giving Brings Short Video Fundraising to the Charities Most Americans Have Never Heard Of News Provided By Goldman McCormick PR, INC November 18, 2026, 21:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Social Media



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