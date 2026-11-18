Consulta Ventures Joins Compuvi as a Strategic Partner in Its Global Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Having reached a post-money valuation of $50 million through a pre-Series A bridge round, Compuvi is preparing to strengthen its global commercial operations, sales organization and customer success infrastructure with Consulta's strategic support.Compuvi, a San Francisco-based enterprise AI company, received an investment from Consulta's venture arm, Consulta Ventures, in a pre-Series A bridge round. Following the investment, the company reached a post-money valuation of $50 million. This development marks the beginning of a new chapter in Compuvi's global growth strategy.Beyond the financial investment, Consulta will take an active strategic role in Compuvi's next stage of growth. The collaboration between the two companies aims to develop Compuvi's sales organization, commercial processes and customer success infrastructure. Confinaid, the AI-powered preventive compliance platform developed by Compuvi, is designed to identify legal and regulatory risks that may arise across organizations' communications, documents and workflows before they materialize. By analyzing the context of content across emails, enterprise messaging channels and documents, the platform identifies potential compliance risks in areas ranging from competition law and data protection to employment law and financial regulation. It can alert employees in real time and, where necessary, route relevant content to legal or compliance teams for review or prevent it from being sent. While many traditional compliance approaches focus on detecting violations after they occur and on rule-based or keyword-based controls, Confinaid uses AI-powered contextual analysis to identify potential risks before they become violations, offering a proactive approach.A strategic growth partnership beyond financial investment Consulta's participation in Compuvi brings a strategic collaboration that extends beyond financial support and is intended to support the company's global growth. Consulta partners will work closely with the Compuvi team to help develop a scalable sales organization, sales processes and customer success infrastructure. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to strengthen Compuvi's commercial operations, expand its enterprise customer base and accelerate its growth in international markets, particularly in the United States and Europe. During this period, the company plans to continue product and technology development while preparing for its Series A financing.Prof. Dr. Emre Burckin, Chairman of the Board at Consulta, commented on the investment:In today's business environment, effectively managing the legal, financial, and operational risks arising from the thousands of communications and documents generated by organizations every day has become a fundamental element of corporate sustainability and sound governance. As digital communication channels continue to expand, even a single message or document can expose organizations to significant legal and financial liabilities. In this increasingly complex landscape, approaches that enable risks to be identified and prevented at an early stage, rather than managed only after they emerge, have become strategically important. In this context, we believe that the technology developed by COMPLIANCE (Confinaid) and its proactive approach will not only provide significant operational value to organizations' compliance processes but also contribute meaningfully to the advancement of corporate risk management and decision-making mechanisms. We believe that what makes COMPLIANCE (Confinaid) valuable extends beyond its technological infrastructure and innovative solutions. Its vision of anticipating the evolving needs of organizations, contributing to their digital transformation journeys, and creating long-term corporate value is equally significant. Accordingly, we view our collaboration with COMPLIANCE (Confinaid) as much more than the adoption of a technology solution. We consider it a strategic solution partnership built on knowledge and expertise sharing, commercial development, the creation of new business opportunities, and the sustainable support of customer success. We are confident that the initiatives we will implement within our organization will create strong synergies between both parties. By bringing together our respective expertise and capabilities, we believe this partnership will deliver lasting, measurable, and sustainable value for both organizations and the customers we serve together.Ataberk Ciftlikli, Founder and CEO of Compuvi, commented on the strategic significance of the investment:“What Consulta and Compuvi have in common is that we understand the importance of the problem we are addressing not only in theory, but through its real impact on business processes. Compliance is becoming an increasingly critical management priority for organizations. We are developing a new approach that makes it possible to address risks before they emerge, rather than managing them after the fact. Consulta's firsthand experience of this need and its confidence in our solution make this collaboration particularly meaningful to us. By working together, we will build stronger and more scalable sales, marketing and customer success operations. We believe this investment will make an important contribution to our long-term strategic roadmap. In the coming period, our focus will be on accelerating our growth in global markets as we prepare for our Series A.”With this new investment phase, Compuvi aims to strengthen its commercial infrastructure, expand its enterprise customer base and grow its presence in international markets, particularly in the United States and Europe. The company seeks to contribute to the development of a new generation of compliance technology by making preventive compliance an integral part of organizations' everyday workflows.About CompuviCompuvi is a San Francisco-based enterprise AI company developing Confinaid, an AI-powered preventive compliance platform designed to identify legal and regulatory risks that may arise across companies' communications, documents and workflows before they materialize. Confinaid serves organizations operating in regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, fmcg, retail, legal, telecommunications, energy and publicly listed companies.Compuvi operates with a team of approximately 20 people across the United States, Europe and Türkiye. Its founder and CEO, Ataberk Ciftlikli, graduated in Computer Engineering from Istanbul Technical University. The company participates in programs including NVIDIA Inception, AWS Activate and Cloudflare for Startups.

Confinaid

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