A production between Hot Shot's Secret and Marcosm Marketing, the documentary is nominated for Best Motorsports Content and Best Cinematic Video

- Matt Ryce, Hot Shot's Secret Media and Content SpecialistMT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hot Shot's SecretTM, the fastest-growing diesel additive brand in the USA, is the proud recipient of two prestigious award nominations for its video, Salt Fever-A Speed Week Documentary. The documentary was produced by Matt Ryce, Hot Shot's Secret Media and Content Specialist, with the assistance of Brandon Holt, Kyle Fischer, and Lindsey Corcoran.The RACER Creator Awards, produced by RACER Network, a 24/7 cable television network devoted exclusively to motorsports and car culture, only recently made the announcement of creators nominated under four categories: Content – best creative storytelling, Platform – that recognizes creators dominating digital platforms, Xpel Community and Culture – celebrates creators that build strong car culture / motorsports communities and Special Awards for standout innovation and long-term industry impact. Salt Fever-A Speed Week Documentary is nominated under the Content Awards for Best Cinematic Videos and Best Motorsports Content.The nearly hour-long production follows two racers, Tim Boyle from Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and Ryan Milliken from Pace, Florida, as they prepare their custom-built diesels for their passes on the Bonneville Salt Flats as participants in Bonneville Speed Week, and Rodrigo MacMaster's experience getting licensed for land speed racing. The documentary captures a beautiful cinematic experience of the conditions of preparing to race and the experience of racing on the flats, a surface and environment unlike any other on Earth in the oppressive heat of August. Ryce masterfully captures the Bonneville Salt Flats experience, the anticipation of the racers and the people that help make this annual trek for Speed Week feel like home, as well as the tediousness and adrenaline rush of long waits, quick turnarounds, last-minute fixes, tuning changes, and the emotion of completing the run.Ryce says,“It's an honor to be nominated and a total surprise. This documentary is a testament to the hard work of the Hot Shot's Secret and Marcosm teams and their full support of developing a film that promotes motorsports. It was a privilege to share the stories of the people who make the Flats so special- the racers, their teams, the locals, and to document the preservation efforts of this historical racing landmark. I want to personally thank Brandon Holt, Kyle Fischer, and Lindsey Corcoran for doing an incredible job in the most challenging of circumstances and for entrusting me to do justice to capturing the Speed Week experience.”Winners will soon be announced at the Los Angeles Convention Center in partnership with the LA Auto Show.To view the full video, visit the Hot Shot's Secret YouTube channel here. For more information about Hot Shot's Secret's full line of high-performance lubricant products, visit HotShotSecret or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot's Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

Leslie Allen

Wildcat Communications

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Salt Fever-A Speed Week Documentary

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Hot Shot's SecretTM Announces Salt Fever-A Speed Week Documentary, is Nominated for Two Racer Network Creator Awards News Provided By Lubrication Specialties - Hot Shot's Secret November 18, 2026, 21:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media



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