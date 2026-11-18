(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2026 and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are presented on an as-reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All references to years are references to the Company's fiscal year unless otherwise stated. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Overview Fourth Quarter

2026 Fiscal Year

2026 Net sales $1.2B, +17% $4.4B, +22% Earnings per share (EPS) $2.74, +23% $9.49, +32% Adjusted EPS1 $2.83, +35% $9.78, +42% Net cash provided by operating activities $294M, +26% $646M, +37% Free cash flow1 $131M, -28% $327M, -4%

“Woodward delivered another year of record sales and earnings, with 22% sales growth and significant margin expansion across both segments, reflecting strong demand and disciplined execution," said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In Aerospace, higher aircraft production rates and continued strong inputs to repair centers drove double-digit growth in Commercial OEM and Services. In Industrial, strong demand across our end markets, combined with disciplined operational execution, drove significant earnings growth and margin expansion.

“We are building on this momentum by expanding manufacturing capacity, strengthening our services capabilities, and investing in technologies that provide value to our customers. These investments, together with continued operational improvements, position Woodward for solid growth in 2027. We expect to reach new levels of financial performance in 2028 and beyond as we realize the benefits of increased scale, an optimized footprint, and operational efficiencies.”

Woodward's key highlights include:



Acquired Valve Research & Manufacturing, adding key technologies and capabilities to provide new Aerospace growth opportunities in commercial and defense

Signed Elite Licensed Repair Service Facility agreements with Lufthansa Technik, Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance, and HAECO, expanding global LEAP MRO capacity to prepare for future growth while optimizing capital

Signed a multi-year commercial distribution agreement naming AAR Corp. as the preferred distributor of Woodward's high-demand consumable parts for the CFM LEAP, GEnx, and CF34 engines, extending the companies' defense relationship into commercial markets

Expanded our Glatten, Germany, facility, increasing production capacity by 50 percent for high-speed fuel injection systems used to power data centers, broader power generation, marine transportation, and oil and gas applications

Continued to focus on footprint optimization to enable future growth, including construction of the Spartanburg campus to support the Airbus A350 spoiler actuation win and other product line moves and transfers between Woodward locations

Launched an expansion of our MRO facility in Prestwick, Scotland, that will double its capacity to service growing LEAP and GTF repair volumes

Selected by Airbus to supply a complete wing actuation system for its Folding Wing demonstrator, extending Woodward's hydraulic and electromechanical actuation expertise to next-generation aircraft wing design

Won Gold for Manufacturing Employer of the Year at the 2026 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 Named to the 2026 Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Company Results

Total Company Results

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Years Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 Year over Year 2026 2025 Year over Year Income Statement Net sales $ 1,160 $ 995 17 % $ 4,357 $ 3,567 22 % Net earnings 166 138 20 % 580 442 31 % Adjusted net earnings1 171 129 33 % 598 424 41 % EPS $ 2.74 $ 2.23 23 % $ 9.49 $ 7.19 32 % Adjusted EPS $ 2.83 $ 2.09 35 % $ 9.78 $ 6.89 42 % EBIT1 229 169 35 % 794 563 41 % Adjusted EBIT1 236 176 34 % 817 556 47 % EBITDA1 260 198 31 % 916 676 35 % Adjusted EBITDA1 267 205 30 % 939 670 40 % Effective tax rate 22.5 % 13.9 % 860 bps 22.0 % 15.2 % 680 bps Adjusted effective income tax rate1 22.6 % 22.3 % 30 bps 22.1 % 17.7 % 440 bps Cash Flow and Financial Position Net cash provided by operating activities $ 294 $ 233 26 % $ 646 $ 471 37 % Capital expenditures 163 52 210 % 319 131 144 % Free cash flow 131 181 -28 % 327 340 -4 % Dividends paid 19 17 74 65 Share repurchases 154 49 711 173 Total debt 1,422 702 EBITDA leverage1 1.6x 1.0x





Segment Results

Aerospace

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Years Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 Year over Year 2026 2025 Year over Year Commercial OEM $ 244 $ 194 26 % $ 885 $ 691 28 % Commercial Services 302 242 25 % 1,090 824 32 % Defense OEM 177 160 11 % 607 561 8 % Defense Services 57 64 -12 % 245 237 4 % Sales 781 661 18 % 2,828 2,313 22 % Segment Earnings 190 162 17 % 666 507 32 % Segment Margin % 24.3 % 24.4 % -10 bps 23.6 % 21.9 % 170 bps

Aerospace segment earnings for the fourth quarter of 2026 increased to $190 million, or 24.3% of segment sales, and earnings for 2026 increased to $666 million, or 23.6% of segment sales. The increases in segment earnings in both the fourth quarter and the year were driven by price realization and higher sales volumes, partially offset by inflation and strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities.

Industrial

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Years Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 Year over Year 2026 2025 Year over Year Transportation $ 154 $ 139 11 % $ 678 $ 507 34 % Power generation 147 125 18 % 551 489 13 % Oil and gas 78 70 11 % 301 258 17 % Sales 380 334 14 % 1,529 1,254 22 % Segment Earnings 79 49 61 % 300 183 64 % Segment Margin % 20.7 % 14.6 % 610 bps 19.6 % 14.6 % 500 bps



Industrial segment earnings for the fourth quarter of 2026 increased to $79 million, with margins expanding approximately 610 basis points to 20.7%. The increase in segment earnings in the fourth quarter was driven by higher sales volumes and price realization, partially offset by inflation.

Industrial segment earnings for 2026 increased to $300 million, with margins expanding approximately 500 basis points to 19.6%. The increase in segment earnings in the year was driven by higher sales volumes and price realization, partially offset by inflation and strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities.

Nonsegment

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Years Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 Year over Year 2026 2025 Year over Year Nonsegment expenses $ 40 $ 41 -3 % $ 172 $ 126 37 % Adjusted nonsegment expenses1 33 35 -6 % 149 133 12 %





Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance

Our fiscal 2027 guidance assumes a sustained strong demand environment, which will drive continued sales growth and margin expansion. As reflected in our guidance, margin rate expansion will moderate in fiscal 2027 due to higher investments in our manufacturing capabilities and capacity to ensure we can continue to increase production volumes, improve our structural cost position, and deliver durable earnings growth.

Total Company Sales growth up 6% - 10% Adjusted EPS3 $10.20 - $10.70 Free cash flow3 $400 - $450M Capital expenditures ~$290M Shares ~60M Adjusted effective tax rate3 ~22% Segment Data Aerospace Sales growth up 8% - 13% Segment earnings (% of sales) 23.8% - 24.3% Industrial Sales growth up 1% - 5% Segment earnings (% of sales) 18.2% - 18.7%

Other Fiscal Year 2027 Modeling Assumptions



Annual price realization normalizes at approximately 4%

Nonsegment expenses of approximately 3.4% of sales

Net interest expense of approximately $75 million Incorporates the China On-Highway wind-down and no China On-Highway sales in 2027, creating a $110 million sales comparison headwind

Conference Call

Woodward will hold an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 18, 2026, to provide an overview of the financial performance for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, business highlights, and guidance for fiscal year 2027. You are invited to listen to the live webcast of our conference call, or a recording, and view or download accompanying presentation slides at our website, 2.

You may also listen to the call by dialing + 1 (833) 461-5787 (U.S. domestic) or + 1 (585) 542-9983 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 424 247 210. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting“Investors/Events & Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the Company's website for one year.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion, and motion control systems perform in some of the world's harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Woodward's future results within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that are deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“seek,”“goal,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“continue,”“outlook,”“plan,”“project,”“target,”“strive,”“can,”“could,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements may include statements that refer to projections of our future performance, guidance measures, market dynamics, strategies, strategic focus areas, trends in our businesses and markets, other events or developments, or other non-historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks, and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) global economic uncertainty and instability, including in the financial markets that affect Woodward, its customers, and its supply chain; (2) risks related to constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (3) Woodward's long sales cycle; (4) risks related to Woodward's concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (5) Woodward's ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (6) Woodward's ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales, as well as innovation and new product development; (7) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (8) Woodward's financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (9) risks related to Woodward's U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (10) Woodward's ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (11) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (12) environmental risks; (13) Woodward's continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees, including its ability to retain key personnel or attract and retain new qualified personnel; (14) Woodward's ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (15) risks from operating internationally, including tariffs and changes in trade policies and geopolitical conflicts; (16) cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data privacy, and other technological risks; (17) risks related to acquisitions and divestitures; (18) risks related to the design and implementation of Woodward's optimized enterprise resource planning system; and other risk factors and risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, which we expect to file shortly. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Woodward assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

(Unaudited – In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Years Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 1,160,198 $ 995,264 $ 4,356,925 $ 3,567,064 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 805,059 717,864 3,043,811 2,610,772 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 97,230 87,582 400,965 329,823 Research and development costs 47,312 39,043 180,503 147,568 Restructuring activities 7,437 - 23,516 - Interest expense 15,952 10,225 53,158 45,689 Interest income (977 ) (953 ) (3,004 ) (4,189 ) Other income, net (25,421 ) (18,255 ) (85,720 ) (84,010 ) Total costs and expenses 946,592 835,506 3,613,229 3,045,653 Earnings before income taxes 213,606 159,758 743,696 521,411 Income tax expense 48,017 22,135 163,700 79,300 Net earnings $ 165,589 $ 137,623 $ 579,996 $ 442,111 Earnings per share amounts: Basic earnings per share $ 2.81 $ 2.30 $ 9.75 $ 7.42 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.74 $ 2.23 $ 9.49 $ 7.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 59,016 59,921 59,477 59,563 Diluted 60,461 61,720 61,101 61,464 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.32 $ 0.28 $ 1.24 $ 1.09





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited – In thousands) September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 521,610 $ 327,431 Accounts receivable 988,895 831,116 Inventories 707,754 654,608 Income taxes receivable 2,277 1,553 Other current assets 70,782 69,706 Assets held for sale 82,370 - Total current assets 2,373,688 1,884,414 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,216,039 986,623 Goodwill 893,141 832,288 Intangible assets, net 434,935 428,080 Deferred income tax assets 46,270 118,711 Other assets 376,581 380,027 Total assets $ 5,340,654 $ 4,630,143 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 268,621 $ 122,300 Current portion of long-term debt 86,857 122,934 Accounts payable 378,793 289,417 Income taxes payable 73,545 59,655 Accrued liabilities 346,488 313,083 Liabilities held for sale 11,743 - Total current liabilities 1,166,047 907,389 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,066,328 456,968 Deferred income tax liabilities 105,565 107,669 Other liabilities 562,439 591,727 Total liabilities 2,900,379 2,063,753 Stockholders' equity 2,440,275 2,566,390 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,340,654 $ 4,630,143





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited – In thousands) Years Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 645,591 $ 471,294 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (318,932 ) (130,928 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 9,127 42 Proceeds from business divestiture 2,111 50,068 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (131,739 ) (41,678 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 81 2,943 Net cash used in investing activities (439,352 ) (119,553 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid (73,799 ) (64,975 ) Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 57,106 104,578 Payments for repurchases of common stock (707,838 ) (172,857 ) Borrowings on long-term debt 700,000 - Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 3,680,332 2,285,900 Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (3,533,384 ) (2,380,600 ) Payments of debt financing costs (5,482 ) - Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (121,423 ) (85,972 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,488 ) (313,926 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7,572 ) 7,346 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 194,179 45,161 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 327,431 282,270 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 521,610 $ 327,431





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Segment Net Sales and Net Earnings

(Unaudited – In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Years Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Segment net sales: Aerospace 780,635 661,205 2,827,527 2,312,806 Industrial 379,563 334,059 1,529,398 1,254,258 Total consolidated net sales $ 1,160,198 $ 995,264 $ 4,356,925 $ 3,567,064 Segment earnings*: Aerospace 189,952 161,532 666,442 506,613 As a percent of segment net sales 24.3 % 24.4 % 23.6 % 21.9 % Industrial 78,703 48,738 299,902 182,524 As a percent of segment net sales 20.7 % 14.6 % 19.6 % 14.6 % Total segment earnings $ 268,655 $ 210,270 $ 966,344 $ 689,137 Nonsegment expenses (40,074 ) (41,240 ) (172,494 ) (126,226 ) EBIT $ 228,581 $ 169,030 $ 793,850 $ 562,911 Interest expense, net (14,975 ) (9,272 ) (50,154 ) (41,500 ) Consolidated earnings before income taxes $ 213,606 $ 159,758 $ 743,696 $ 521,411 *This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes. Payments for property, plant and equipment $ 162,595 $ 52,391 $ 318,932 $ 130,928 Depreciation expense $ 24,356 $ 21,816 $ 91,035 $ 85,054





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings and EPS to Adjusted Net Earnings 1​ and Adjusted EPS 1

(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) ​ Three Months Ended September 30, ​ 2026 2025 ​ Net Earnings ​ Earnings ​ Per Share Net Earnings ​ Earnings ​ Per Share Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 165,589 $ 2.74 $ 137,623 $ 2.23 Non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Restructuring activities 7,437 0.12 - - Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventorya - - 6,536 0.11 Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Adjustments (1,843 ) (0.03 ) (1,618 ) (0.03 ) Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ 5,594 0.09 4,918 0.08 German corporate tax rate reduction impactb - - (13,392 ) (0.22 ) Adjusted Net Earnings​ (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 171,183 $ 2.83 $ 129,149 $ 2.09

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings and EPS to Adjusted Net Earnings 1 ​ and Adjusted EPS 1

(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts) ​ Years Ended September 30, ​ 2026 2025 ​ Net Earnings ​ Earnings ​ Per Share Net Earnings ​ Earnings ​ Per Share Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP) ​ $ 579,996 $ 9.49 $ 442,111 $ 7.19 Non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Restructuring activities 23,516 0.39 - - Product rationalizationa - - (20,524 ) (0.33 ) Business development activitiesb - - 7,310 0.12 Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventoryc - - 6,536 0.11 Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP ​Net Earnings Adjustments (5,856 ) (0.10 ) 1,512 0.02 Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments ​ 17,660 0.29 (5,166 ) (0.08 ) German corporate tax rate reduction impactd - - (13,392 ) (0.22 ) Adjusted Net Earnings ​ (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 597,656 $ 9.78 $ 423,553 $ 6.89

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense ​

to Adjusted Income Tax Expense 1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2026 2025 Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 48,017 $ 22,135 Tax effect of Non-U.S. GAAP​ net earnings adjustments 1,843 15,010 Adjusted income tax expense (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 49,860 $ 37,145 Adjusted effective income tax rate (Non-U.S. GAAP) 22.6 % 22.3 %

Presented in the line item“Cost of goods sold” in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.Presented in the line item“Income tax expense” in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.Presented in the line item“Other income, net” in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.Presented in the line item“Selling, general, and administrative expenses” in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.Presented in the line item“Cost of goods sold” in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.Presented in the line item“Income tax expense” in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense ​

to Adjusted Income Tax Expense 1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Years Ended September 30, ​ 2026 2025 Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 163,700 $ 79,300 Tax effect of Non-U.S. GAAP​ net earnings adjustments 5,856 11,880 Adjusted income tax expense (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 169,556 $ 91,180 Adjusted effective income tax rate (Non-U.S. GAAP) 22.1 % 17.7 %





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT 1 and Adjusted EBIT 1​

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2026 2025 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 165,589 $ 137,623 Income tax expense 48,017 22,135 Interest expense 15,952 10,225 Interest income (977 ) (953 ) EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 228,581 169,030 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments ​ 7,437 6,536 Adjusted EBIT ​ (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 236,018 $ 175,566





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBIT 1 and Adjusted EBIT 1​

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Years Ended September 30, ​ 2026 2025 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 579,996 $ 442,111 Income tax expense 163,700 79,300 Interest expense 53,158 45,689 Interest income (3,004 ) (4,189 ) EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 793,850 562,911 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments ​ 23,516 (6,678 ) Adjusted EBIT ​ (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 817,366 $ 556,233





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA 1 and Adjusted EBITDA 1 ​

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2026 2025 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 165,589 $ 137,623 Income tax expense 48,017 22,135 Interest expense 15,952 10,225 Interest income (977 ) (953 ) Amortization of intangible assets​ 6,571 7,366 Depreciation expense​ 24,356 21,816 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 259,508 198,212 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments ​ 7,437 6,536 Adjusted EBITDA ​ (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 266,945 $ 204,748





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA 1 and Adjusted EBITDA 1​

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Years Ended September 30, ​ 2026 2025 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)​ $ 579,996 $ 442,111 Income tax expense 163,700 79,300 Interest expense 53,158 45,689 Interest income (3,004 ) (4,189 ) Amortization of intangible assets​ 30,905 28,224 Depreciation expense​ 91,035 85,054 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 915,790 676,189 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments ​ 23,516 (6,678 ) Adjusted EBITDA ​ (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 939,306 $ 669,511





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Non-Segment Expenses ​

to Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses 1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2026 2025 Non-Segment expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ (40,074 ) $ (41,240 ) Restructuring activities 7,437 - Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory - 6,536 Adjusted non-segment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ (32,637 ) $ (34,704 )





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Non-Segment Expenses ​

to Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses 1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Years Ended September 30, ​ 2026 2025 Non-Segment expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ (172,494 ) $ (126,226 ) Restructuring activities 23,516 - Product rationalization - (20,524 ) Business development activities - 7,310 Specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory - 6,536 Adjusted non-segment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ (148,978 ) $ (132,904 )





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

to Free Cash Flow 1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Three Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 293,654 $ 233,318 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (162,595 ) (52,391 ) Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 131,059 $ 180,927





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries​

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

to Free Cash Flow 1

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Years Ended September 30, ​ 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 645,591 $ 471,294 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (318,932 ) (130,928 ) Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 326,659 $ 340,366





Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries ​

Calculation of EBITDA 1 Leverage

(Unaudited – In thousands) ​ Twelve Months Ended

September 30, ​ 2026 2025 Rolling twelve-month EBITDA1 $ 915,790 $ 676,189 Total debt 1,421,806 702,202 EBITDA Leverage 1.6 1.0





1Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) product rationalization, (ii) costs related to business development activities, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) a specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory, and (v) the impact of a German corporate tax rate reduction. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to the elimination and divestiture of certain product lines. The specific charge for excess and obsolete inventory relates to the intended disposal of certain inventory in our Industrial segment due in part to an unexpected shift in sales patterns. This non-recurring charge is not related to product rationalization and reflects an isolated event. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), adjusted EBIT, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, EBITDA leverage, and free cash flow are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward's operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax-related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward's operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. EBITDA leverage is calculated by taking total debt divided by rolling twelve-month EBITDA. Management uses EBITDA leverage to assess Woodward's earnings capacity relative to its total debt, monitor financial flexibility, evaluate capital structure impacts of strategic scenarios, and assist in capital allocation decisions. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment, in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward's business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA, and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, and EBITDA leverage exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Management's calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, EBITDA leverage, and free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

2Website, Social Media: Woodward has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, its Facebook page, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

3FY27 Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: Information reconciling our FY27 adjusted EPS, free cash flow and adjusted effective tax rate guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort primarily due to the unpredictability of the individual components of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the variability of items excluded from each such measure. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Contact:

Dan Provaznik

Director, Investor Relations

970-498-3849

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