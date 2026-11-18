MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice of Nomination Delivered to the Company on November 17, 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwells Capital LLC (“Blackwells”), a shareholder of Service Properties Trust (“SVC” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SVC), today announced that it has delivered formal notice to the Company of its nomination of Jason Aintabi, Blackwells' Chief Investment Officer, for election as an Independent Trustee at the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Blackwells intends to solicit proxies for his election using the WHITE universal proxy card.

The notice was delivered to the Company's Secretary on November 17, 2026, within the nomination window set by the Company's bylaws. It follows Blackwells' November 5, 2026 letter to the Company's Board of Trustees. A copy of the notice is available here.

The Company's bylaws purport to limit the right to nominate trustees to shareholders that have owned at least one percent of the Company's shares continuously for three years. Blackwells has not, and the notice sets out its position that this and related conditions are invalid and unenforceable.

Certain Information Concerning the Participants

Blackwells Capital LLC and Jason Aintabi (together, the“Participants”) intend to file a proxy statement and accompanying WHITE universal proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) to solicit proxies for the election of Mr. Aintabi at the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

THE PARTICIPANTS STRONGLY ADVISE ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. THESE MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEBSITE AT AND FROM THE PARTICIPANTS ON REQUEST.

As of the date of this press release, Blackwells Capital LLC is the holder of record of 100 common shares of beneficial interest of the Company. Mr. Aintabi beneficially owns 200 common shares, consisting of 100 held for his own account and the 100 held by Blackwells Capital LLC, of which he is the owner and managing member.

About Blackwells Capital

Blackwells is a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm that invests in public and private markets globally. Our public markets portfolio focuses on currencies, equities, credit and commodities. When necessary, we engage with public company boards to drive value for all stakeholders. Our private markets portfolio includes investments in space, clean energy, infrastructure, real estate and technology. Further information is available at .

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