(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ Capital Market: PCYO) (“Pure Cycle”, the“Company”,“we”,“us” or“our”) announced its financial results for the year ended August 31, 2026. Total revenue for the year ended August 31, 2026 grew 37% to a record $35.7 million, with growth in each of our three business segments. Lot sales revenue increased 45% on accelerated development activity at Sky Ranch, water and wastewater segment revenue increased 30% on higher water sales to oil and gas operators, and single-family rental revenue increased 73% as we placed 36 additional rental homes in service. Operating income increased 75% to $13.4 million, which more than offset a $4.7 million decrease in oil and gas royalty income. Pure Cycle reported $14.2 million of net income, or $0.59 per fully diluted common share, each a 9% increase from 2025, marking our ninth consecutive profitable fiscal year and twenty-ninth consecutive fiscal quarter with positive net income. Our diversified water and land platform was on full display this year, as steady, annual-cadence lot deliveries to our national homebuilder partners were complemented by a sharp increase in water sales to oil and gas operators. During fiscal 2026, our cash balance reflected the accelerated pace of land development at Sky Ranch, where an unseasonably mild winter allowed us to advance our construction schedule. As of August 31, 2026, Phase 2C is approximately 98% complete and Phase 2D is approximately 89% complete, and we expect to complete Phase 2D in fiscal 2027. Phase 2E was approximately 34% complete at August 31, 2026, and we expect to substantially complete this phase in 2027, paced to match builder absorption and contracts. We typically sign a builder contract before advancing development; with Phase 2E, although several builders have expressed interest, we chose to continue development ahead of a signed commitment to take advantage of Colorado's seasonal construction window and complete finished lots for delivery in 2027. This departure from our usual practice reflects our confidence in the demand for entry-level lots at Sky Ranch; as of August 31, 2026, no Phase 2E lots were under contract and we have not recognized revenue on Phase 2E. Our cash balance during the year was also impacted by continued investment in new water and wastewater infrastructure within the Sky Ranch community and the use of our credit facilities for our single-family rental business. As of August 31, 2026, we had 51 rental homes completed, which were financed under our credit facilities as they were completed, and during fiscal 2026 we resold, or contracted to resell, 19 lots previously reserved for rental homes to our homebuilder customers. Our Board of Directors determined that we will not invest in new rental homes beyond our existing portfolio and existing construction contracts, and that we will sell our rental homes and remaining reserved lots in an orderly manner. This decision reflects the returns on the portfolio in the current environment, in which our cost of capital has increased while rental rates have remained flat. Our objective is to maximize the return on our investment in the portfolio through rental income during the remaining ownership period and net proceeds from home sales. Proceeds from home sales will be used to repay the borrowings secured by those homes, and we expect to use the net proceeds to fund investment in our land development at Sky Ranch, our water infrastructure, and reinforce our share repurchases. During fiscal 2026, we repurchased 26,100 shares of our common stock for $0.3 million, and 78,474 shares remained available under our existing repurchase program at August 31, 2026. Our ongoing development priorities include land development for future phases at Sky Ranch and investments in water and wastewater infrastructure to support future years of tap sales and to meet the capacity requirements of our oil and gas customers. We have temporarily suspended repurchases under our program due to the cost and uncertainty created by the pending proxy contest, and we will continue to reserve sufficient liquidity to fund development at Sky Ranch and investments in our water and wastewater systems. Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, we expect housing demand to remain subdued given higher mortgage rates and economic uncertainty, and our results will depend on the timing of Phase 2E lot contracts, homebuilder absorption and oil and gas activity, and will include significant costs related to the pending proxy contest. Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue for the three months and year ended August 31, 2026 and 2025 of $13.2 million and $35.7 million, and $11.2 million and $26.1 million, respectively (an 18% increase for the three months and a 37% increase for the year).

Net income for the three months and year ended August 31, 2026 and 2025 of $5.6 million and $14.2 million, and $6.1 million and $13.1 million, respectively (an 8% decrease for the three months and a 9% increase for the year). Pre-tax income was $7.4 million and $18.9 million, and $8.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.

Earnings per fully diluted common share for the three months and year ended August 31, 2026 and 2025 of $0.23 and $0.59, and $0.25 and $0.54, respectively.

EBITDA for the three months and year ended August 31, 2026 and 2025 of $8.5 million and $22.0 million, and $8.9 million and $20.2 million, respectively (a 5% decrease for the three months and a 9% increase for the year) (see table below for reconciliation of net income to EBITDA).

Oil and gas royalty income for the years ended August 31, 2026 and 2025 of $2.0 million and $6.7 million, respectively (a 70% decrease);

Cash & cash equivalents totaled $15.4 million on August 31, 2026; and For the three months and year ended August 31, 2026, we delivered 638 and 1,688 acre-feet of water, compared to 196 and 639 acre-feet in the same periods in 2025.

Net Income to EBITDA Reconciliation and EPS:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(In thousands) August 31, 2026

August 31, 2025

August 31, 2026

August 31, 2025

Net Income $ 5,621 $ 6,108 $ 14,239 $ 13,110 Add back: Interest expense 237 107 630 426 Taxes 1,826 2,085 4,653 4,360 Depreciation / amortization 769 620 2,516 2,297 EBITDA $ 8,453 $ 8,920 $ 22,038 $ 20,193 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.59 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.59 $ 0.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,097,088 24,073,734 24,095,734 24,076,317 Diluted 24,153,725 24,142,835 24,157,143 24,167,529

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management to compare our performance from period to period without regard to taxes, interest expense and certain non-cash expenses. EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance and should be considered together with our results of operation as reported under GAAP.

“Our record revenue in fiscal 2026 demonstrates the strength of our diversified business model. An unseasonably mild winter allowed us to advance Phase 2D toward completion and to begin development of Phase 2E, and we delivered finished lots to our homebuilder partners ahead of schedule, which enabled them to open new model homes and advance their selling season at Sky Ranch. We also opened our new charter high school this fall in partnership with National Heritage Academy, completing a full, walkable K-12 campus that further distinguishes Sky Ranch as the top selling entry-level master planned community in the Denver metropolitan area," commented Mark Harding, CEO of Pure Cycle. "While the housing market continues to experience headwinds from affordability challenges and soft consumer confidence, we continue to meet our homebuilders' needs by delivering finished lots in annual, just-in-time increments, which minimizes inventory carry and keeps our builders' costs down for our entry-level product. Our homebuilder partners continue to invest at Sky Ranch. Our rental homes remain well leased, but with the rising cost of capital and rents remaining flat, we determined to sell these homes in an orderly manner over time to maximize the return on our investment. In conjunction with this decision, we resold a portion of our reserved lots in Phases 2C and 2D to our homebuilder customers, and we are listing individual homes and remaining reserved lots for sale and offering our tenants the opportunity to purchase their homes," continued Mr. Harding. "A highlight of the year was a significant increase in water sales to our oil and gas customers, as deliveries substantially increased over fiscal 2025, validating the investments we continue to make in our water rights and delivery systems to capture this strong industrial water demand. Strong stewardship of our liquidity and balance sheet continues to allow us to capitalize on these opportunities while reinvesting in our remaining land development phases, our planned I-70 interchange, and the valuable commercial opportunities at Sky Ranch," concluded Mr. Harding.

Full Year 2026 Financial Summary

Revenues

For the years ended August 31, 2026 and 2025, we reported total revenue of $35.7 million and $26.1 million, respectively, with $13.4 million and $10.3 million being generated in our water and wastewater resource development segment, $21.4 million and $15.3 million in our land development segment, and $0.9 million and $0.5 million in our single-family rental business.

Other income for the years ended August 31, 2026 and 2025 included oil and gas royalty income of $2.0 million and $6.7 million, respectively, reflecting lower production as the Sky Ranch wells declined from initial production levels, and interest income of $3.8 million and $3.3 million, respectively, primarily from the note receivable from the Sky Ranch CAB.

During the years ended August 31, 2026 and 2025, the Company sold a total of 181 and 182 water taps, respectively, generating $5.3 million and $5.9 million in tap fee revenues, respectively. During the years ended August 31, 2026 and 2025, the Company sold a total of 135 and 179 wastewater taps, respectively, generating $1.1 million and $1.4 million in tap fee revenues, respectively. As of August 31, 2026, we have sold 1,149 water and wastewater taps at Sky Ranch in Phases 1, 2A, 2B, 2C and 2D. Based on current prices and engineering estimates, we believe the remaining lots in Phase 2 will produce additional revenue of more than $15 million in water and wastewater tap fee revenue over the next three years.

As of August 31, 2026, the first development phase (509 lots) is complete and the second development phase (1,026 lots) is being developed in five subphases, referred to as Phase 2A (229 lots), Phase 2B (211 lots), Phase 2C (228 lots), Phase 2D (204 lots) and Phase 2E (154 lots). As of August 31, 2026, Phases 2A and 2B are complete, Phase 2C is approximately 98% complete, Phase 2D is approximately 89% complete, and Phase 2E is approximately 34% complete. We have not begun recognizing revenue on Phase 2E. Phase 2C is substantially completed with some landscaping and warranty items remaining. Phase 2D is expected to be completed in fiscal 2027, and Phase 2E is expected to be substantially completed in fiscal 2027.

As of August 31, 2026, the single-family rental business had 51 homes built in Sky Ranch, with 50 leased and one listed for sale, which was sold after year-end. We currently list two to four homes for sale at a time, replacing homes as they sell with homes whose leases are up for renewal, to sell the portfolio in an orderly manner.

“Our fiscal 2026 results highlight the strength and diversification of our asset base, as strong lot sales to our national homebuilder partners and a significant increase in water deliveries to our oil and gas customers more than offset lower oil and gas royalty income. We grew revenue 37% to $35.7 million, net income 9% to $14.2 million and earnings per diluted share to $0.59 while navigating a dynamic housing market, underscoring the resilience of our land development, water and wastewater utilities, and single-family rental segments," stated Marc Spezialy, CFO of Pure Cycle. "With Phase 2D nearing completion, we are advancing development of Phase 2E, which we are actively marketing to our national homebuilder partners. In our single-family rental segment, we will sell our rental homes in an orderly manner and use the proceeds to repay the borrowings secured by those homes," concluded Mr. Spezialy.

Working Capital

We reported working capital (current assets less current liabilities) of $11.1 million as of August 31, 2026, with $15.4 million of cash and cash equivalents. The decrease in cash from August 31, 2025 is primarily due to significant investment in single-family rental construction, water and wastewater infrastructure, and advances to the Sky Ranch CAB for public improvements, partially offset by $11.4 million of borrowings under our SFR Facility Agreement. As of August 31, 2026, we had $8.7 million available to finance rental homes under our SFR Facility Agreement and $5.3 million available under our working capital line of credit, net of letters of credit, and we expect to receive approximately $10 million in milestone and finished lot payments from our homebuilder customers and approximately $7.5 million of tap fees over the next 12 months, which we will use to fund our operations and future development obligations.

Full Year 2026 Operational Summary

Water and Wastewater

Water deliveries increased for the year ended August 31, 2026 to 1,688 acre-feet delivered as compared to 639 acre-feet delivered in 2025, including 1,118 acre-feet delivered to oil and gas customers compared to 194 acre-feet in 2025. The increase in water deliveries is primarily due to an increase in demand from our oil and gas customers. Oil and gas operations are highly variable and dependent on oil prices, demand for gas, and timing of development of other leases in our service areas; however, our current expectation is for continued demand for oil and gas water sales in fiscal 2027. As Sky Ranch continues to develop, we anticipate continued growth in our residential water and wastewater service revenues. We sold 181 water taps in fiscal 2026 compared to 182 in fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2026 tap sales included water-only irrigation taps for parks, open space and the grounds for the new charter high school, which do not require wastewater taps; as a result, we sold 135 wastewater taps compared to 179 in fiscal 2025, and tap fee revenue decreased 13%. Residential water and wastewater taps are sold to homebuilders at the time a building permit is issued and are dependent on when the homebuilder constructs homes; therefore, the timing of tap sales will fluctuate from quarter to quarter.

Land Development

Lot sales revenue increased to $19.8 million for the year ended August 31, 2026 compared to $13.7 million in 2025. We recognized $0.4 million, $3.8 million and $15.6 million of lot sales revenue in Phases 2B, 2C and 2D, respectively, and have not recognized revenue on Phase 2E. Favorable weather conditions allowed us to advance our lot development schedule at Sky Ranch during the winter months, which accelerated revenue recognition on a percentage of completion basis during fiscal 2026. We expect to be substantially complete with the delivery of all 204 lots in Phase 2D during fiscal 2027. Despite lots being transferred to the homebuilders, we will continue to conduct minor construction activities to complete Phases 2C and 2D and to turn over the completed infrastructure to the applicable governmental agency for maintenance.

Single Family Rentals

As of August 31, 2026, Pure Cycle had 50 single-family homes which are rented under separate lease agreements, with one home listed for sale. Single-family rental revenue increased to $0.9 million for the year ended August 31, 2026 from $0.5 million in 2025. Pure Cycle generally rents its single-family properties under non-cancelable one-year lease agreements. We expect to sell our single-family rental portfolio, including any new homes completed under existing construction contracts, in an orderly manner.

Earnings Presentation Information

Pure Cycle will host an earnings presentation on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. For an interactive experience, including the ability to ask questions and view the slide presentation, please register and join the event via the link below. Call in access will be in listen-only mode. See below for event details. Additionally, we will post a detailed slide presentation on our website, which will provide an overview of Pure Cycle and present summary financial results and can be accessed at .

When: 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on November 19, 2026 Event link: Text> in number: 872-240-8702 (access code: 735 663 050#) Replay: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""> Other Important Information The table below presents our consolidated results of operations for the years ended August 31, 2026 and 2025: Year Ended (In thousands, except share information) August 31, 2026 August 31, 2025 REVENUES: Water and Wastewater: Water and wastewater activities $ 7,052 $ 2,997 Water and wastewater tap fees 6,382 7,337 Total water and wastewater 13,434 10,334 Land Development: Lot sales 19,830 13,691 Project management fees 774 781 Special facility projects and other 799 785 Total land development 21,403 15,257 Single-family Rentals 858 496 Total revenues 35,695 26,087 COST OF REVENUES: Water and Wastewater 6,483 4,781 Land Development 6,823 5,100 Single-family Rentals 273 176 Total cost of revenues 13,579 10,057 General and administrative expenses 7,886 7,770 Depreciation 834 590 Operating income 13,396 7,670 Other income (expense): Interest income 3,818 3,272 Interest expense (630 ) (426 ) Oil and gas royalty income, net 2,003 6,654 Other, net 305 300 Income before income taxes 18,892 17,470 Income tax expense (4,653 ) (4,360 ) Net income $ 14,239 $ 13,110 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,095,734 24,076,317 Diluted 24,157,143 24,167,529 The following table presents our consolidated financial position as of August 31, 2026 and 2025: (In thousands, except shares) August 31, 2026 August 31, 2025 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,437 $ 21,931 Accounts receivable, net 3,453 1,330 Prepaid expenses and other assets 562 1,004 Land under development 1,737 7,388 Total current assets 21,189 31,653 Restricted cash 1,382 6,448 Investment in water and wastewater systems, net 72,823 67,523 Land and mineral rights held for development 5,962 4,168 Single-family rental units 18,320 5,240 Related party notes receivable, including accrued interest 62,966 45,002 Other assets 2,593 2,245 Total assets $ 185,235 $ 162,279 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,093 $ 3,518 Accrued and other liabilities 3,344 4,335 Deferred revenue 2,512 3,355 Debt, current portion 2,164 411 Total current liabilities 10,113 11,619 Debt, less current portion 15,455 6,380 Deferred tax liability, net 2,524 1,541 Lease obligations - 1 Total liabilities 28,092 19,541 Series B preferred shares: par value $0.001 per share, 25 million authorized;

432,513 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $0.4 million) - - Common shares: par value 1/3 of $.01 per share, 40.0 million authorized;

24,092,286 and 24,066,805 outstanding, respectively 80 80 Additional paid-in capital 175,893 175,448 Accumulated deficit (18,830 ) (32,790 ) Total shareholders' equity 157,143 142,738 $ 185,235 $ 162,279 Company Information Pure Cycle continues to grow and strengthen its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complements the others. At our core, we are a wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment, which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we began renting single-family homes that we built at Sky Ranch, a portfolio we now expect to sell in an orderly manner over the next several years. Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings, is available at , or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Marc Spezialy, at 303-292-3456 or href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">.... Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are all statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, such as statements about the following: the timing and proceeds of sales of our rental homes; timing of development at Sky Ranch, including timing of delivery of finished lots and plans to pace construction to match builder absorptions; future water and wastewater tap sales and revenues; expected receipt of milestone and other payments; and anticipated future economic conditions; the strength of the Sky Ranch market, including the demand for entry-level and rental homes; future demand for oil and gas water; and forecasts about our expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results include, without limitation, changes in interest rates, inflation, trade policies, tariffs, conflicts in the Middle East, and other factors impacting the housing market, home sales, the demand for water by the oil and gas industry and other customers; uncertainties regarding our ability to continue our development activities as anticipated, including the timing of completion of Phase 2D and the sale and development of Phase 2E; the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2026; and other factors discussed from time to time in our press releases, public statements and documents filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation

