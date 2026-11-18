What is Arbor Realty?

Arbor Realty is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Uniondale, New York. The company is a direct lender that originates and services loans for multifamily, single-family rental, and other commercial real estate properties. Arbor Realty common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“ABR.”

Why did Arbor Realty's stock drop?

On October 30, 2026, Arbor Realty released its third-quarter financial results for 2026. Among other disclosures, the Company announced it was pausing its quarterly cash dividend, pointing to a“challenging environment” and the necessity“to preserve capital and maintain financial flexibility[.]” Following this announcement, Arbor's stock dropped $0.88 per share, or 29.14%, closing at $2.14 per share on October 30, 2026.

Are you a potential class member eligible to recover?

If you invested in Arbor Realty securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

If you have purchased Arbor Realty common stock, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Mandeep S. Minhas at (888) 398-9312 or at ....

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott is an international law firm known for its expertise in representing corporate clients, institutional investors, businesses, and individuals harmed by anticompetitive conduct or other forms of wrongdoing, including securities law and shareholder violations.

With 150 attorneys plus supporting staff in eight offices in the United States as well as one office in Canada and three in Europe, our advocacy has resulted in significant monetary settlements on behalf of our clients, along with other forms of relief.

Our attorneys have been recognized across legal publications, including by Lawdragon for being among the 500 Top Financial Lawyers and the 500 Leading Global Antitrust & Competition Lawyers. In addition, we have received top rankings by WWL: Commercial Litigation, Legal 500 in Antitrust as well as Securities Litigation, Chambers, and Best Lawyers®. Our attorneys have been repeatedly recognized by the American Antitrust Institute for the successful litigation of high-stakes anticompetitive claims in the United States.

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CONTACT:

Mandeep S. Minhas

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10169

(888) 398-9312

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