On November 10, 2026, the Board of Directors of Lakefront approved the“Subscription Right Plan November 2026”, intended for personnel of the Company and its subsidiaries, within the framework of the authorized capital. Under this subscription right plan, 150,000 subscription rights were created for compensation of current and potential future employees. Each subscription right gives the right to subscribe to one new Lakefront share. More information can be found in the Board report published on the Lakefront website at Special reports | Lakefront Biotherapeutics.

Lakefront's total share capital currently amounts to €356,444,938.61; the total number of securities conferring voting rights is 65,897,071, which is also the total number of shares (the“denominator”). All securities conferring voting rights, all voting rights and all shares are of the same category. The voting rights attached to the repurchased shares held by the Company 1,985,157 are currently suspended.

In addition to the 150,000 subscription rights of Subscription Right Plan November 2026, the total number of rights to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is (i) 14,197,983 subscription rights under other outstanding employee subscription right plans, which equals 14,197,983 voting rights that may result from the exercise of those subscription rights, and (ii) one subscription right issued to Gilead Therapeutics to subscribe for a maximum number of shares that is sufficient to bring the shareholding of Gilead and its affiliates to 29.9% of the actually issued and outstanding shares after the exercise of the subscription right. Lakefront does not have any convertible bonds or shares without voting rights outstanding.

About Lakefront Biotherapeutics

Lakefront Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to building a differentiated pipeline of medicines for patients with serious diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company has established a clinical‐stage portfolio in immunology and inflammation, anchored by gamgertamig, a potential first‐in‐class and best-in-class BCMAxCD3 T‐cell engager for autoimmune diseases. Backed by deep deal‐making expertise, operational flexibility, and a strong capital position, Lakefront identifies, acquires, and advances high‐quality assets with clear potential to deliver meaningful patient impact and long‐term shareholder value. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

For further information, contact Lakefront Biotherapeutics:

Investor Relations

Sherri Spear

+1 412 522 6418

...

Richie Livingston

+1 312 636 7072

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Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, all of which involve certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“believe,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“upcoming,”“future,”“estimate,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“potential,”“forward,”“goal,”“next,”“continue,”“should,”“encouraging,”“aim,”“progress,”“remain,”“explore,” and“further,” as well as similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Lakefront's subscription rights under the Subscription Right Plan November 2026, including the rights to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting rights. Lakefront cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual events, financial condition and liquidity, performance, or achievements, or the industry in which we operate, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if our results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which Lakefront operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Such risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties that can be found in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and our subsequent filings and reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if the result of our operations, financial condition and liquidity, or the industry in which we operate, are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results, performance or achievements in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

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2026.11.12 Subscription Right Plan PR_vEN