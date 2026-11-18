MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 will be released after market close on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. The company will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the financial results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.fivebelow.com, where a replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the call. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 412-902-6753 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a high-growth specialty retailer offering trend-right products at extreme value, for the kid and the kid in all of us. With most items priced between $1 and $5, Five Below delivers the newest, coolest stuff across seven worlds: Party, Play, Room, Snacks, Style, Tech and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company now operates more than 2,000 stores in 47 states, with more on the way. For more information, please visit or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor Contact:

Five Below, Inc.

Christiane Pelz

Vice President, Investor Relations

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