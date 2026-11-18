MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLLN), a molecular diagnostics company today responded to a report published on November 18, 2026 by Fuzzy Panda Research, a short seller that, by its own disclosure, holds a short position in BillionToOne securities and stands to profit from driving down the company's stock price.

BillionToOne believes the report contains numerous inaccurate, distorted, unsupported, and highly misleading claims. The report relies heavily on anonymous sources, selectively presented data, and speculative extrapolation to reach conclusions that BillionToOne categorically rejects.

BillionToOne stands behind the integrity of its business practices, the quality and clinical validity of its tests, and the accuracy of its public disclosures. The Company maintains a comprehensive healthcare compliance program, and its billing, patient financial assistance, and commercial practices comply with applicable laws and regulations. BillionToOne is committed to transparent disclosure, and its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are accurate and complete in all material respects.

BillionToOne is reviewing the report with its legal advisors to consider all available legal options.

“Every day, clinicians and families rely on BillionToOne's tests at some of the most consequential moments of their care, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Dr. Oguzhan Atay, Co-Founder and CEO of BillionToOne.“We built this company on rigorous science, transparency, and doing right by patients. I am proud of our team, and we remain focused on delivering for the patients, providers and shareholders who count on us.”

About BillionToOne

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding BillionToOne's business, financial outlook and evaluation of legal options. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to the report and any resulting litigation, regulatory inquiry or reputational harm and the risks described under“Risk Factors” in BillionToOne's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and BillionToOne undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting TemplatesTM (QCTTM) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, visit