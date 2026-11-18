MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), is pleased to share that it has executed a settlement agreement with the United States Department of Justice and participating states resolving longstanding civil matters concerning certain historical practices at the company.

As previously disclosed in regulatory filings on September 9, 2026 and November 3, 2026, InnovAge paid approximately $37 million to resolve all federal and state claims relating to alleged conduct from 2016 to 2022. The settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing or liability by InnovAge, and the company denies the allegations asserted against it.

“This resolution closes an important chapter and allows us to move forward from a challenging period in the company's history,” said Patrick Blair, Chief Executive Officer of InnovAge.“While we do not admit the allegations underlying the settlement, we recognize the seriousness of the issues raised during this period and respect the important role that federal and state agencies play in overseeing PACE to protect the seniors these programs serve.”

“Over the past several years, we have invested substantially in clinical operations, compliance and auditing capabilities, specialist referral tracking, electronic medical record systems, and organizational accountability,” Blair continued.“We have worked closely and constructively with CMS and our state partners throughout this period, with a shared commitment to high standards of clinical care, regulatory compliance, and effective oversight of participant services. This work has made us a stronger company and, most importantly, a better healthcare provider.”

“Our responsibility now is to continue earning the trust placed in us every day by our participants, their families, our regulators and our communities. We are proud of the dedication of our caregivers and the important work they do every day serving a vulnerable population with complex healthcare needs. We remain committed to continually learning, improving, and delivering the high quality, compassionate care our participants deserve,” Blair continued.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge's patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care our participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers and government payors -“win.” As of September 30, 2026, InnovAge served approximately 8,420 participants across 20 centers in six states.

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John Eddy

Goldin Solutions for InnovAge

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