(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the“Company”) today announced the departure of Wesley Bourland, Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, from the Company as it aligns its leadership structure with the execution of its previously announced Performance Optimization Program. To drive disciplined execution and accelerate operational initiatives across its network, oversight of the program has transitioned to a dedicated Performance Optimization Office, comprising members of the existing senior leadership team and reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Vachon, who will continue to oversee the execution of the program and its key initiatives. “On behalf of the entire organization, I thank Mr. Bourland for his contributions and dedication to Stella-Jones and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Eric Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stella-Jones.“With this dedicated program leadership in place, we ensure direct accountability, executive oversight, and the agility required to successfully execute our Performance Optimization Program and deliver long-term value across our business,” he concluded. About Stella-Jones Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure essential to the electrical distribution and transmission network, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent's major electrical utility companies with treated wood poles and crossarms, steel lattice towers and steel transmission poles, as well as North America's Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network. Contact

Stella-Jones – Head Office

3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., # 300

Saint-Laurent, Québec H4R 2J8

Tel.: (514) 934-8666

Investor Relations

David Galison

Vice-President, Investor Relations

Tel.: (647) 618-2709

... Media

Stephanie Corrente

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel.: (514) 934-8666

...



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