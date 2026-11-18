Stella-Jones Announces Changes To Its Executive Team
| Stella-Jones – Head Office
3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., # 300
Saint-Laurent, Québec H4R 2J8
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
| Investor Relations
David Galison
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (647) 618-2709
...
| Media
Stephanie Corrente
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
...
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). The words“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“assumptions”,“plan”,“strategy”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“objective”, the use of the future and conditional tenses, and words and expressions of similar nature are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about our current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments, including the statements relating to the Company's performance optimization program. Such statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions, and are made by the Company in light of the experience of management and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Such risks and uncertainties may relate to, among other things, the Company's dependence on major customers, the availability and cost of raw materials, operational disruption, climate change, reliance on key personnel, information technology, cybersecurity and data protection incidents, global economic conditions, geopolitical uncertainty, the Company's acquisition strategy, the Company's future plant expansion, the Company's ability to raise capital, environmental compliance and litigation, and factors and assumptions referenced herein and in the Company's continuous disclosure filings. These and other risks and uncertainties related to the business of the Company are described in greater detail in the section entitled“Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company's management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2025. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. This press release reflects information available to the Company as of the date of this press release. Unless required to do so under applicable securities legislation, the Company's management does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or other changes after the date hereof.
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