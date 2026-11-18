MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, today announced the company will be participating in a fireside discussion at the Piper Sandler 38Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. The company will also be hosting in-person investor meetings.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside discussion will be available on“Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at .

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx's Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraX® Platform, and StratX® Lung Analysis Reports are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Premarket Approval (PMA) to commercialize the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve following its designation as a“breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit .



Pulmonx®, AeriSeal®, Chartis®, LungTraX®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

Contact

Brian Johnston or Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group

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