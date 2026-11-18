MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY, from December 1-3, 2026. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, December 2, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible under the“Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at . An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Investor Inquiries:

Sam Bentzinger

Gilmartin Group

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