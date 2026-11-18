MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As businesses increasingly use AI for translation, preserving tone, personality and cultural context is becoming as important as linguistic accuracy

New York City, NY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI has made translation faster and more accessible than ever. But as AI-generated translations become increasingly fluent, Pronto Translations

The problem is particularly noticeable in public-facing business content. A headline may be written to attract attention. An executive quote may reflect the personality of the person speaking. Marketing copy may rely on humor, industry language or an unusual turn of phrase.

AI can translate the information correctly while making those distinctions less pronounced.

“AI has dramatically changed what is possible in translation, and it has an important role in our industry,” said Joshua B. Cohen, CEO of Pronto Translations.“But accuracy is only one measure of a good translation. If an executive's personality disappears, a headline loses its impact or deliberately distinctive language becomes generic, something has been lost even if every sentence is technically correct.”

Accuracy Does Not Always Preserve Voice

Translation has never been simply about replacing words in one language with words in another.

An experienced translator may need to decide whether an idiom should be adapted rather than translated literally, whether an executive's informal language should remain informal, or whether a headline needs to be rewritten to create the same effect for a different audience.

Cultural context matters as well. Humor that works in English may fall flat when translated literally. A forceful statement may sound unnecessarily aggressive in another language. Industry terminology may have an established local equivalent that differs from the most obvious translation.

These decisions require an understanding of why something was written a particular way, not just what the words mean.

AI Can Make Different Brands Sound Increasingly Similar

Generative AI has also introduced recognizable patterns into business writing.

Products“revolutionize” industries. New developments are“groundbreaking.” Achievements become a“testament” to commitment. Experiences are“seamless.”

None of these words is inherently problematic. The issue is how frequently the same vocabulary, sentence structures and rhythms now appear across unrelated companies.

Translation can add another layer to that standardization.

If AI first writes or heavily edits the source material and AI is then used to translate it, distinctive language can be normalized twice. The result may be grammatically polished and consistent across languages while sounding increasingly similar to everything else.

Press releases offer a good example. A company may spend considerable time developing a strong headline or executive quotation, only for the translated version to preserve the facts while losing the emphasis that made the original worth reading.

The same applies to websites, presentations, marketing materials, thought leadership and other content where how something is communicated matters alongside what is being communicated.

Human Review Goes Beyond Proofreading

Pronto Translations does not view AI and professional translation as competing approaches.

AI can help with first drafts, terminology research, consistency checks and high-volume translation workflows. The question is where professional judgment enters the process.

A translator reviewing AI-generated content may need to restore an executive's tone, adapt a cultural reference, correct specialized terminology, preserve deliberately unconventional language or recognize that a literal translation simply does not create the same effect.

After more than 25 years of providing language services, Pronto Translations sees that judgment as an essential part of professional translation.

“The real test is whether the translated content creates the same impression as the original,” Cohen said.“Technology can help us work faster, but the translator still has to understand the audience, the context and what the original writer was trying to achieve.”

As AI makes fluent translation available at unprecedented scale, linguistic accuracy will remain fundamental. But for organizations communicating publicly across markets, it may no longer be enough.

Accuracy at scale should not become sameness at scale.

About Pronto Translations

Pronto Translations is a New York-based language services company with more than 25 years of experience providing professional translation and interpretation services. Pronto supports businesses, law firms, healthcare organizations, government agencies and international organizations across 122 languages and 307 language pairs.

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Joshua B. Cohen

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Pronto Translations

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