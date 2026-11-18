MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legendary recording artists Anita Ward, Thelma Houston, and Rozalla were honored as the evening celebrated the hospitality industry, global partnerships, and the future of travel

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservations Group, a global leader in travel technology, hospitality, and AI-powered booking solutions, proudly hosted the World Hospitality Awards & Symposium 2026 on Tuesday, November 17, at the iconic Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, Florida.

This prestigious black-tie celebration brought together hospitality executives, global travel partners, industry innovators, and distinguished guests for an extraordinary evening recognizing excellence, strengthening international partnerships, and celebrating the future of travel.

The World Hospitality Awards & Symposium serves as a platform to recognize the individuals, organizations, and innovations shaping the hospitality industry. With a focus on technology, collaboration, and the evolving travel landscape, the event celebrated the partnerships that continue to connect people and destinations around the world.

"We are honored to be joined by our global partners to honor the hospitality industry and the future of travel using leading edge technology," said Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Reservations Group. "This evening is a celebration of the relationships, innovation, and shared passion that make our industry so extraordinary. Together, we continue to redefine how the world travels, connects, and experiences hospitality," said John Prince, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Reservations Group.

Celebrating 50 Years of Disco: Honoring Musical Legends

Adding a special dimension to this year's celebration, Reservations Group proudly paid tribute to 50 Years of Disco, honoring the music, culture, and legendary performers who helped define an unforgettable era.

As part of this special tribute, the World Hospitality Awards & Symposium recognized three internationally celebrated recording artists:



Anita Ward – Best known for her timeless disco anthem Ring My Bell, a global hit that continues to bring generations together on dance floors around the world.

Thelma Houston – Grammy Award-winning recording artist whose iconic hit Don't Leave Me This Way remains one of disco's most celebrated and influential recordings. Rozalla – International dance music sensation known for her global anthem Everybody's Free (To Feel Good), whose music continues to inspire audiences worldwide.



Reservations Group extends its heartfelt appreciation to these extraordinary artists for their contributions to music, entertainment, and the enduring legacy of disco. Their passion, artistry, and influence have transcended generations and borders, reflecting the same spirit of connection, celebration, and shared experiences that defines the hospitality industry.

"Music and travel share something truly special: the power to bring people together, create unforgettable memories, and connect cultures across the globe," added Hentschel. "We are delighted to celebrate these remarkable women and thank them for the joy and inspiration they have brought to millions around the world."

An Evening of Recognition, Partnership, and Celebration

The evening began with a welcome cocktail reception at 6:00 PM in the Cloister Garden, followed by the Awards Dinner and Celebration at 7:00 PM in the Cathedral Ballroom at the Boca Raton Resort.

The event brought together leaders and partners from across the global hospitality ecosystem, recognizing the relationships and achievements that continue to move the industry forward.

Reservations Group extends its sincere gratitude to its sponsors, global partners, distinguished guests, and industry friends whose continued support and collaboration made this celebration possible.

About Reservations Group

Reservations Group is a global family of travel, hospitality, technology, and events brands dedicated to connecting millions of travelers with the places, people, and experiences that matter most. Its portfolio includes HotelPlanner, Reservations.com, Reservations.ai (Res.ai), Lucid Travel, EventSquid, Flyus, Meetings.com, TravelMole, Cleverdis, and TicketPlanner. Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, innovative booking technology, and a 24/7 global human reservations network, Reservations Group delivers comprehensive travel solutions across hotels, flights, car rentals, entertainment, group travel, and events. With access to more than 1.2 million hotels and alternative accommodations worldwide, Reservations Group continues to advance the future of travel through technology, strategic partnerships, and exceptional customer experiences.

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Reservations Group

Corporate Communications & Public Relations

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