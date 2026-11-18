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BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS IS ACCESSIBLE, AND THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT WILL BE ACCESSIBLE WITHIN TWO BUSINESS DAYS, ON SEDAR+

For Immediate Release

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV, DIV.DB.A and DIV.DB.B) (the“ Corporation” or“ DIV”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank (collectively, the“ Underwriters”) pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the“ Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the“ Offering”).

In addition, the Corporation has granted the Underwriters an option (the“ Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional $7,500,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures at the offering price for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, by the Underwriters at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The Debentures will mature December 31, 2031 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 6.00% payable semi-annually in arrears on the last day of June and December in each year, commencing June 30, 2027. At the holder's option, the Debentures may be converted into common shares of the Corporation (“ Common Shares”) at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the last business day immediately preceding December 31, 2031 and the date fixed for redemption. The conversion price will be $4.66 per Common Share (the“ Conversion Price”), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.

The Debentures will not be redeemable before December 31, 2029. On or after December 31, 2029 and prior to December 31, 2030, the Debentures may be redeemed in whole or in part from time to time at DIV's option, provided that the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“ TSX”) during the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding the date on which the notice of the redemption is given is not less than 125% of the Conversion Price. On or after December 31, 2030 and prior to the maturity date, DIV may, at its option, redeem the Debentures, in whole or in part, from time to time at par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Subject to closing of the Offering, DIV intends to redeem (the“ Redemption”) all of its outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2027 (the“ 2027 Debentures”) prior to December 31, 2026. The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used towards the Redemption of the 2027 Debentures and, if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised, also for future acquisitions, including the acquisition of incremental royalties from existing royalty partners that may occur from time to time.

The Debentures to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the“ Prospectus Supplement”) to the Corporation's existing short form base shelf prospectus (the“ Base Shelf Prospectus”) dated July 22, 2025. The Prospectus Supplement (together with the Base Shelf Prospectus, being the“ Offering Documents”) will be filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec. Access to the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendment to the Offering Documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment. The Base Shelf Prospectus is, and the Prospectus Supplement will be (within two business days from the date hereof), accessible on SEDAR+ at The Offering Documents will contain important detailed information about the securities being offered. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus, and any amendment to such Offering Documents, may be obtained without charge from CIBC Capital Markets by mail at 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at... or from Scotiabank by mail at 40 Temperance Street, 6th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4, attn: Equity Capital Markets, by email at... or by telephone at (416) 863-7704 by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement (when filed) before making an investment decision.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 25, 2026 and is subject to regulatory approval including that of the TSX.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or compliance with an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Diversified Royalty Corp.

DIV is a multi-royalty corporation, engaged in the business of acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. DIV's objective is to acquire predictable, growing royalty streams from a diverse group of multi-location businesses and franchisors. DIV, through its subsidiary, Mr. Lube Canada Ltd., also operates the Mr. Lube + Tires franchisor business in Canada. Mr. Lube + Tires is the leading Canadian automotive service chain specializing in fast, drive-in and drive-through, no-appointment-needed vehicle maintenance.

DIV currently owns the Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, BarBurrito, Cheba Hut and AIR MILES® trademarks. Sutton is among the leading residential real estate brokerage franchisor businesses in Canada. Mr. Mikes operates casual steakhouse restaurants primarily in western Canadian communities. Nurse Next Door is a home care provider with locations across Canada and the United States as well as in Australia. Oxford Learning Centres is one of Canada's leading franchisee supplemental education services. Stratus Building Solutions is a leading commercial cleaning service franchise company providing comprehensive janitorial, building cleaning, and office cleaning services primarily in the United States. BarBurrito is the largest quick service Mexican restaurant food chain in Canada. Cheba Hut is a fast casual toasted sub sandwich franchise with locations in the United States. AIR MILES® was a Canadian loyalty program.

DIV's objective is to increase cash flow per share by making accretive royalty purchases and through the growth of purchased royalties and the Mr. Lube + Tires franchisor business. DIV intends to continue to pay a predictable and stable monthly dividend to shareholders and increase the dividend over time, in each case as cash flow per share allows.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute“forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“continue”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“may”,“will”,”project”,“should”,“believe”,“confident” and“plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Specifically, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements made in relation to: the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; the expected closing date for the Offering; the approval of the TSX in respect of the Offering; the Over-Allotment Option; the expected terms of the Debentures; DIV's objective to continue to pay predictable and stable monthly dividends to shareholders and increase the dividend over time and DIV's corporate objectives. The forward-looking information contained herein involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events, performance, or achievements of DIV to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking information.

DIV believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In particular there can be no assurance that: the Offering will close in accordance with the expected timing, or at all; the actual use of proceeds will be consistent with current expectations; the TSX will approve the Offering; DIV will be able to make required interest payments to the holders of its debentures and monthly dividend payments to the holders of its Common Shares; or DIV will achieve any of its corporate objectives. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking information included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting DIV's business, the Mr. Lube + Tires franchisor business and the businesses of its royalty partners can be found in the“Risk Factors” section of its Annual Information Form dated March 19, 2026 and in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, copies of each of which are available under DIV's profile on SEDAR+ at ca. In formulating the forward-looking information contained herein, management has assumed that, among other things, all necessary consents and approvals for the Offering will be obtained and the Offering will be completed in accordance with the timing currently expected and on the currently contemplated terms; DIV will generate sufficient cash flows from its royalties and Mr. Lube + Tires to service its debt and pay dividends to shareholders; there are no material changes in competition or regulation impacting DIV, Mr. Lube + Tires or DIV's royalty partners; DIV's, Mr. Lube + Tires' and DIV's royalty partners' respective businesses will not suffer any material adverse effect; and the business and economic conditions affecting DIV, Mr. Lube + Tires and DIV's royalty partners will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including without limitation with respect to general industry conditions, general levels of economic activity and regulations. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments contemplated thereby will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, DIV contemplated by such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and DIV assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Corporation and other public filings is available on SEDAR+ at ca.

Contact:

Sean Morrison, Chief Executive Officer

Diversified Royalty Corp.

(236) 521-8470

Greg Gutmanis, President and Chief Financial Officer

Diversified Royalty Corp.

(236) 521-8471