National employment awards highlight BeneLynk's continued dedication to creating meaningful career opportunities for Veterans and military spouses.

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BeneLynk, a national social care vendor for managed care organizations, is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized among the nation's leading employers of Veterans and military spouses. The organization received four national employment awards in 2026, continuing a history of recognition spanning six and seven consecutive years. This year's honors include:. VETS Indexes 2026 3-Star Veteran Employer Award – 6th consecutive year. Military Times 2026 Best for Vets Employers – 7th consecutive year. VIQTORY's 2027 Military FriendlyEmployer (Silver) – 7th consecutive year. VIQTORY's 2027 Military FriendlySpouse Employer – 7th consecutive yearVeterans and military spouses are an important part of BeneLynk's workforce. Their experience and understanding of the military community help the organization better serve members across the country."Veterans and military spouses bring a unique perspective to our organization," said James Tongate, Vice President of Government & Military Relations at BeneLynk and Kentucky's 10th National Guard State Command Chief Master Sergeant. "We understand the challenges that can come with transitioning from military service or balancing a career with military family life. We're proud to offer opportunities that recognize their experience and support their professional growth."BeneLynk supports military-affiliated employees through dedicated onboarding resources, career development mentorship, and flexible employment opportunities. The organization also provides supplemental pay for eligible employees on military leave, covering the difference between their regular base pay and military pay for up to 24 months.BeneLynk's support for the military community extends beyond its workforce. Through Veteran Lynk and Veterans Choose by BeneLynk, the organization helps Veterans access healthcare information, benefits, and services that support their independence and quality of life.To learn more about BeneLynk's commitment to Veterans and military families, visit BeneLynk. To explore career opportunities, visit BeneLynk/careers.About BeneLynkBeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs and provides professional advocacy to help them access benefits. BeneLynk removes barriers so members can live their healthiest lives.

Keslie Crichton

BeneLynk

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BeneLynk Earns Four National Veteran and Military Spouse Employment Awards in 2026 News Provided By BeneLynk November 18, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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