Students of the Glenfield Middle School percussion program in Montclair, NJ

Founded by Robert Kool Bell and the late Sakinah Bell, the Kool Kids Foundation's goal is to help support music education programs for youth

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Representatives of the Kool Kids Foundation, the non-profit music education initiative created by Robert Kool Bell (founder/leader of Grammy winners/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Kool & the Gang) and his departed wife, Sakinah Bell, will be in attendance at the New Jersey's Glenfield Middle School to honor their longtime percussion program. The event is on Tuesday, November 24th, 2026, at the school's location at 25 Maple Avenue in Montclair NJ. Start time is 9:30 am ET.Hakim Bell, president of the Kool Kids Foundation, will be at the event, along with Glenfield Middle School Principal Dr. Frances A. Aboushi, Assistant Principal Vincent Pelli, Instrumental Music Director Jonathan Ward and his students, as well as Community Advocate Dee Thompson.The goal of this event is to celebrate the progress of the Glenfield Middle School's percussion program, honor the students and educators who contribute to its success, and highlight the legacy of the partnership between the school and the Montclair community.Students participating in the percussion program will share their experiences and what being part of the ensemble means to them. Mr. Ward, the program's instructor, will also provide insight into the program's development and continued growth.The Glenfield Middle School visit is an extension of the support the Kool Kids Foundation has given to schools and educational organizations throughout the years. In 2023, the foundation donated $25,000.00 to the Glenfield PTA in Montclair, NJ, to help with their efforts of supporting music programs within schools.Robert Kool Bell stated,“Music has been my message throughout my whole career, and music education plays a very important role for kids' development. That's why my wife Sakinah and I created the Kool Kids Foundation, which is now being overseen by my sons Hakim, the president of the organization, and Muhammad, who serves as vice-president.”Dee Thompson, a Montclair community parent and leader, spearheaded the original effort to bring the percussion initiative to Glenfield through the collaboration with the Kool Kids Foundation.“The visit is intended to celebrate more than the establishment of a music program,” Ms. Thompson explains.“It highlights what can happen when organizations and community members come together with a shared commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for young people.”For inquiries, contact Double XXposure Media –..., 201 224 6570.

Angelo Ellerbee

Double XXposure Media Relations

+1 201-224-6570

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Kool Kids Foundation Honors Glenfield Middle School (NJ) Music/Percussion Education Program News Provided By Double XXposure Media Relations November 18, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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