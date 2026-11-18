Hutto Hippo Family Dental in Hutto, TX

Hutto Hippo Family Dental in Hutto, TX

Hutto Hippo Family Dental - Dental Verified, Score 100

Dr. Nguyen took over the bilingual, family-focused Hutto practice from Dr. David Baker in 2026. It holds a 4.9-star Google rating and a 100 Dental Score.

- Dr. Nguyen, Hutto Hippo Family DentalHUTTO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Han Nguyen became the owner of Hutto Hippo Family Dental in March 2026, when Dr. David Baker retired after 10 years with the practice. In a note on the practice's website marking her first six months, Dr. Nguyen says the team welcomed about 300 new patients in that time. She moved to the United States from Vietnam at 17, and the practice holds a 4.9-star Google rating across 329 Google reviews and a 100 Dental Score.A Philosophy Built on Honesty FirstDr. Nguyen's approach to dentistry starts long before any instrument touches a patient's mouth: it starts with a conversation. Patients are given a clear explanation and a full plan before anything is ever scheduled, a practice that traces directly back to her own experience arriving in a new country as a teenager and learning firsthand how much clarity and honesty matter when navigating something unfamiliar.It also shapes the business side of care. Before any treatment begins, the practice checks each patient's insurance benefits and provides a written estimate, which its website describes as a best estimate of what the plan will pay, not a guarantee. The office accepts and files most dental insurance plans directly, and for patients who need flexibility, financing is available through CareCredit and Cherry, alongside cash, check, credit, and debit payment options.The Same Team Through a Change of OwnerWhen Dr. Baker announced his retirement, he wrote that the entire staff of Hutto Hippo Family Dental was staying with the practice. Dr. Nguyen's six-month note thanks Maria, Lakyne, Kelly, and Jennifer for continuing to care for patients through the transition, and welcomes new team members Lucia and Ana. Maria Fischer and Lakyne Daniell are the practice's hygienists, and Google reviews the practice reprints on its website mention Maria by name.Dr. Nguyen titled that note "Six Months at Hutto Hippo: Here When You Need Us." In it she writes that her approach begins with listening, and that she recommends only the care she believes a patient needs.Care in the Language Patients Are Most Comfortable SpeakingDr. Nguyen speaks English and Vietnamese fluently, so, the practice says, Vietnamese-speaking patients can communicate comfortably throughout their care. Its Dental profile says team members can also help Spanish-speaking patients. The practice lists Hutto, Taylor, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Georgetown, and Manor among the communities it serves.Modern Technology, Gentle DeliveryThe practice's services run from the everyday to the complex: gum disease treatment, root canals, extractions, crowns and bridges, and both in-house and take-home teeth whitening. Wisdom teeth removal happens right in the Hutto office, with Dr. Nguyen personally handling many extractions herself; more complex or impacted cases are managed surgically under IV sedation on scheduled surgery days, always beginning with a consultation and X-rays. For dental implants, the team plans each case using a 3D CAT scan and places the implant with a custom surgical guide.For patients whose anxiety has kept them out of the dentist's chair entirely, nitrous oxide is offered to keep visits calm - patients stay fully aware and able to communicate throughout, and the effects wear off quickly after the appointment ends. The practice's website says its team keeps the atmosphere light and that patients are often surprised to find themselves laughing during a procedure.The Patient Experience, by DesignDr. Nguyen's note says technology will never be the only way to reach the office. Forms can be completed at home, appointments booked online, and payments made by secure link - or patients can simply call or text, since the team never makes technology the only path to reach them. That same accessibility extends to urgent situations: patients with a toothache after hours can call and leave a voicemail or text (512) 806-7740, and the office follows up, doing its best to see urgent cases the same day. In a Google review the practice reprints on its website, one patient writes that they arrived in severe pain with an infection and a broken molar and were seen the same day as a new patient; another reprinted review describes being seen quickly for an emergency, with every option explained in depth.Hours and AccessThe practice's website says new patients are always welcome. It sees patients ages 10 and up and refers younger children to a pediatric dentist. Hours run Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM, with free parking available both in front of and behind the building for easy access.Frequently Asked QuestionsAre you accepting new patients?The practice's website says new patients are always welcome.Do you take my insurance?Yes. The practice accepts and files most dental insurance plans, and verifies benefits before a patient's first visit so they know what's covered. Patients unsure about their plan can share their details ahead of time for a coverage check.Do you offer payment plans or financing?Yes, through Cherry and CareCredit, in addition to cash, check, and credit or debit cards.Do you see children?The practice sees children ages 10 and up.Do you offer sedation or sleep dentistry?Yes - nitrous oxide (laughing gas) is available to help anxious patients feel calm and relaxed while staying fully aware, and IV sedation is available for surgical wisdom teeth removal.Do you offer emergency or same-day visits?The team does its best to accommodate urgent needs the same day. After hours, patients can call and leave a voicemail or text (512) 806-7740, and the office will follow up.About Hutto Hippo Family DentalHutto Hippo Family Dental is a family dental practice in Hutto, Texas, led by Dr. Nguyen and serving patients from Hutto, Taylor, Round Rock, Pflugerville, Georgetown, and Manor. Dr. Nguyen sees patients in English and Vietnamese, and team members help Spanish-speaking patients. The practice holds a 4.9-star Google rating across 329 Google reviews, and carries a 100 Dental Score. It accepts and files most dental insurance plans and offers financing through CareCredit and Cherry.For more information about Hutto Hippo Family Dental, visit huttohippofamilydental.Verified Dental profile:Hutto dentists on Dental: tx/hutto/Dental:

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Dr. Han Nguyen Marks Six Months as Owner of Hutto Hippo Family Dental in Hutto, Texas News Provided By Dental November 18, 2026, 21:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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