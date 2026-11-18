Dr. Káren Baghdasaryan, DDS, at the reception desk of Viva Smile in Granada Hills

Before and after smile makeover at Viva Smile, a Digital Smile Design clinic in Granada Hills

Before and after: chipped and gapped front teeth restored with veneers at Viva Smile

Before and after close-up of a front teeth restoration at Viva Smile

Viva Smile in Granada Hills, CA

Dr. Káren Baghdasaryan, DDS, MBA, pairs rare implant and cosmetic credentials with published fees and three levels of sedation dentistry.

- Viva SmileGRANADA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In February 2023, Viva Smile became the first certified Digital Smile Design clinic in Los Angeles, a milestone that now anchors one of the San Fernando Valley's most distinctive dental practices. At Viva Smile, that credential sits alongside something less technical but just as rare: a standing reputation as the office patients finally walk into after a decade or more of avoiding the dentist altogether. With a 98 Dental Score and a 4.9-star average across 95 reviews, Viva Smile has built its name on patience, explanation, and restraint rather than urgency or upselling. The practice, led by Dr. Káren Baghdasaryan, DDS, MBA, welcomes patients from Granada Hills and also from Northridge and Porter Ranch, who can find the practice on Dental.A Philosophy Built on Trust, Not PressureDr. Baghdasaryan's approach starts before any instrument touches a tooth. Patients are told what he plans to do, why he plans to do it, and what it will cost - in writing - before treatment begins. The practice publishes its common fees directly on its website and lists every price in each written treatment plan, with no discounts or deadlines attached. That transparency extends to patients who already have a plan from another office: Viva Smile will review it and say plainly what it would recommend instead, including when the right answer is no treatment at all."After more than 30 years in dentistry, my promise is this: you'll know what I recommend, why, and what it costs before anything starts, and nothing happens without your agreement," says Dr. Baghdasaryan.Credentials That Set the Practice ApartBeyond the Digital Smile Design distinction, Dr. Baghdasaryan holds credentials that are uncommon even among experienced cosmetic and implant dentists. He is an Accredited Member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AAACD), an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AFAAID), a Diplomate of the American Board of Cosmetic and Esthetic Dentistry (ABCED), and a member of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology since 2008. He also serves as a Qualified Medical Evaluator for the California Department of Industrial Relations' Division of Workers' Compensation and as a Moderate Sedation Permit Evaluator for the Dental Board of California - official responsibilities that reflect a level of trust rarely extended within the profession. With more than 20 years treating families across the San Fernando Valley, including Porter Ranch and Northridge, he holds an MBA alongside his DDS, a combination that shows up directly in how clearly the practice communicates cost and process to patients.Implants and Cosmetic Dentistry, Start to FinishViva Smile's clinical focus centers on implant and cosmetic dentistry, ranging from a single implant to full all-on-four and full-mouth implant rehabilitation. What distinguishes the practice's approach is continuity: Dr. Baghdasaryan places the implant and makes the final tooth himself, rather than dividing the work between a surgeon and a separate restorative dentist. That single-provider model means the finished tooth is designed with full knowledge of exactly where and how the implant was placed. The practice's Digital Smile Design process extends this precision to cosmetic cases through a structured pair of visits: a records appointment that captures X-rays, intraoral scans, professional photography and video, and in some cases a CT scan, followed by a dedicated Smile Mockup visit where patients can envision and test-drive a planned smile transformation before committing to treatment. Patients can also begin with a free Zoom consultation, discussing concerns with the dentist before ever stepping into the office.The office also provides Invisalign and orthodontics, teeth whitening, root canals, extractions, wisdom teeth removal, crowns and bridges (including full porcelain crowns), dental veneers, laser dentistry, periodontics and gum surgery, oral cancer treatments, and oral surgery - a full-spectrum practice built around the implant and cosmetic work that defines it.Sedation Designed Around the Anxious PatientRecognizing how many of its patients arrive after years away from dental care, Viva Smile offers three distinct levels of sedation rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. Nitrous oxide, priced at $600, provides the lightest option: anxiety loosens within minutes, patients stay awake and aware, and most are cleared to drive themselves home once the mask comes off. Oral sedation, a prescribed pill taken before the appointment at $150, leaves patients deeply relaxed and often only loosely aware of time passing, with some dozing lightly through the procedure. IV sedation, administered in-office, is available at a flat $1,600 regardless of how long a procedure runs - removing cost uncertainty from what is often the most anxiety-inducing part of treatment for new patients. As the practice puts it, many of the people in that chair stayed away for ten or fifteen years before their first visit - and the question sedation answers isn't about the medication itself, but whether it's possible to sit still without panic. It is.The Patient Experience and Community RootsPatients consistently describe thorough exams, a calm and efficient chairside manner, and a staff that takes time to explain rather than rush. One longtime patient followed Dr. Baghdasaryan from a previous Glendale location specifically because of his demeanor and efficiency, calling him quick and gentle with very little discomfort. Another, after a difficult history with dental implants elsewhere, described feeling in good hands from start to finish and found the office straightforward about costs, with no sense of being upsold. A 75-year-old patient singled out hygienist Rose for the best cleaning she'd ever received, while others praised staff members Rosie and Danielle for their warmth.Accessible by DesignViva Smile is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed weekends, with same-day visits and walk-ins welcome and appointments bookable online. The office is in-network with Delta Dental PPO and accepts other major PPO plans - including Cigna, Aetna, MetLife, UnitedHealthcare, Guardian, Humana, and BlueCross BlueShield - as an out-of-network provider, though HMO plans are not accepted. Financing options include CareCredit, in-house payment plans, HSA and FSA, and standard cash, check, credit and debit payments. The office is wheelchair accessible, with free street parking in front of the building and a free parking lot behind it. Staff communicate in English, Spanish, Russian, and Armenian, and patients from nearby Porter Ranch and Northridge can also find Viva Smile listed on Dental.Frequently Asked QuestionsAre you accepting new patients?Yes.Do you offer emergency or same-day visits?Yes.Do you take my insurance?We are in-network with Delta Dental PPO and accept most other major PPO plans as an out-of-network provider. We do not accept HMO plans.Do you offer payment plans or financing?We have CareCredit and many other financing options, as well as in-house plans.Do you place dental implants?We focus on implant and cosmetic dentistry, placing from single implants all the way to all-on-four implants and full-mouth implant rehabilitation.How do you help patients feel understood?One dentist does the whole implant. Dr. Baghdasaryan places the implant and makes the final tooth himself, so it goes where the finished tooth needs it.About Viva SmileViva Smile is a cosmetic and implant dental practice in Granada Hills, CA, led by Dr. Káren Baghdasaryan, DDS, MBA, AAACD, AFAAID - the first Digital Smile Design-certified clinician in the Los Angeles area. The practice offers implant dentistry, cosmetic treatment, Invisalign, sedation dentistry, and general restorative care to patients throughout the San Fernando Valley, including Porter Ranch and Northridge. Viva Smile holds a 98 Dental Score and a 4.9-star average across 95 patient reviews.For more information about Viva Smile, visit vivasmile.Verified Dental profile: ca/granada-hills/practices/karen-baghdasaryan-granada-hills-ca/Granada Hills dentists on Dental: ca/granada-hills/Dental:

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