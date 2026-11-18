MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Online retailer cuts out the middleman to deliver durable, custom fit outdoor shade to homeowners, businesses and vacation rentals seeing boost in retail sales.

FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ******Contact:** Larry Bedowsky | (888) 647-4233**DIY Retractable Awning Is Now Shading Direct, Bringing Factory-Direct Awnings and New EdgeLock Screens to Homeowners***Made-to-order in the USA and shipped straight from the manufacturer, with no dealer markup and no professional installer required***Middletown, NY, November 17, 2026** – Shading Direct, formerly DIY Retractable Awning, today announced its new name and an expanded lineup of custom retractable awnings, exterior screens, and replacement parts. Every product is made to order in the USA and shipped factory-direct to customers' doors. The rebrand reflects the company's core mission of making high-quality outdoor shade accessible to everyone. By selling directly from the manufacturer, Shading Direct removes the dealer markup typically built into premium shading products. Its installation guides and customer support are designed so homeowners can set up their own systems in an afternoon.**New: EdgeLock Exterior Screens**Alongside the new name, Shading Direct is introducing the EdgeLock line of motorized and manual exterior screens, available as the EdgeLock 4000 and EdgeLock 5000. EdgeLock screens use a side-retention design that keeps the fabric secure while providing shade, airflow, and year-round durability. Customers can choose between light-filtering SunTex fabrics and Twitchell bug screens, and each unit is custom made to order in the USA. The line serves residential patios and porches as well as commercial spaces.**The SunCover Awning Lineup**Shading Direct's retractable awnings are offered in three tiers to match different budgets and needs. The SunCover 1000 is an entry-point awning for homeowners who want easy, effective shade without complicating the process or the budget. The SunCover 4000 is a mid-tier model with increased size, smoother operation, and customizable options, while remaining DIY-friendly. The SunCover 5000 is the flagship, featuring a powder-coated aluminum frame, fade-resistant fabric, and a choice of manual or motorized operation. Awnings can be customized with Somfy motorization and Sunbrella fabrics, and they can be mounted to a wall, to the underside of a soffit, or to a roof where mounting height is limited.**Backed by Warranty and Parts Support**Shading Direct offers warranty options of up to 7 years on frame and hardware and up to 8 years on fabric. The company also stocks replacement parts and accessories, including motors, cords, remotes and switches, weather sensors, and awning recovers, so existing installations can be maintained and upgraded over time.**About Shading Direct**Shading Direct, formerly DIY Retractable Awning, sells custom retractable awnings, exterior screens, and parts and accessories for residential and commercial use. Every product is made to order in the USA and shipped directly from the manufacturer to the customer, with installation guides and support for do-it-yourself setup. Learn more at shadingdirect or call (888) 647-4233.---

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Shading Direct Brings Factory Direct Shade to Homeowners Cutting out the Middleman News Provided By Ai Avengers November 18, 2026, 21:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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