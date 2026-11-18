Three original Destination CommerceTM studies find hotels advertise pools, spas and local experiences that guests must buy somewhere else.

LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hotels advertise pool days, spa rituals, cooking classes and surf lessons, but rarely let guests buy them, according to three original studies from Destination CommerceTM, the hotel commerce platform powered by DropDesk, released today as a combined analysis. The studies cover 1,070 U.S. hotels, 497 hotel websites in 25 destinations and 525 AI answers. Third-party marketplaces sell most hotel day passes, and AI assistants that recommend hotels for a pool day rarely tell travelers to book with the hotel.Key findings●About 90% of 497 hotel websites promote things to do; only 7% let guests book a stand-alone experience there.●In a cross-section of 741 U.S. hotels, 27% (201) sell daytime pool, cabana or spa access. 74% of those (148) sell it only through third-party platforms, and 32 sell it online on their own website.●Across all 1,070 hotels checked, including 339 chosen because they already list on a day-pass platform, 84.5% of the 484 that sell day access (409) sell it only through third parties.●A Saturday hotel day pass costs a median $50 (381 hotels). A weekday day-use room costs a median $129 (201 hotels).●Only 2 of 1,070 hotels sell both day passes and day-use rooms online on their own website.●AI assistants named a hotel in 92% of 75 answers about pool day passes, but told the traveler to book with the hotel in only 8%.●Only 1 of 147 hotel experience pages gives AI a price it can reliably read.●U.S. travelers search for things to do 1.3 times as often as for hotels: 1.26 million monthly Google searches against 970,000 across 25 destinations.Hotels promote experiences but rarely sell themIn an audit of 497 hotel websites across 15 U.S. and 10 international destinations, about 90% promoted things to do and about half promoted curated experiences of their own, such as tours, classes, tastings and spa rituals. Only 7% let a guest book a stand-alone experience on the hotel's or brand's own website. Luxury hotels (12%) and destination resorts (11%) were the most likely to. Select-service hotels almost never did: just 1 of 96 sold an experience, and only as part of a room package. Chains (9%) were barely ahead of independents (6%), and only about 1 in 4 hotels published an events calendar.Day passes and day rooms are sold mostly by someone elseDestination Commerce checked 1,070 U.S. hotels in 43 markets. Of the 741 chosen without regard to whether they list on a day-pass platform, 201 (27%) sell daytime access to a pool, cabana, spa or beach club. 148 of them (74%) sell it only through third-party platforms, 32 sell it online on their own website and 21 by phone or at the desk. Another 339 hotels were chosen because they already list on a platform. Counting those, 484 hotels sell day access and 409 (84.5%) sell it only through third parties. Of the 192 independent hotels that sell day access, 15 sell it online themselves.Day-use rooms follow the same pattern. In the 741-hotel cross-section, 117 hotels (16%) rent a room for daytime hours, and 99 of them (85%) sell it only through third-party platforms. Across all 1,070 hotels, 248 rent day-use rooms and 35 sell them online themselves; Hilton WorkSpaces accounts for 31 of those 35. Thirty-six hotels describe their pool or amenities as being for guests on their own website while day passes for non-guests are on sale.In a separate 28-market sample of 414 hotels, day passes were most common in desert wellness destinations (11 of 30 hotels) and beach markets (21 of 75). Median Saturday prices in that sample ran from $35 in desert wellness markets (9 hotels) to $98 in wine country (10 hotels).AI assistants name hotels, then send travelers elsewhereDestination Commerce asked ChatGPT, Perplexity and Gemini seven travel questions about each of 25 destinations, 525 answers in all. Asked where to get a pool day pass and how to book it, the assistants named a hotel in 92% of 75 answers and told the traveler to book with the hotel in 8%. Only 15% of answers to "best things to do in [city]" mentioned any hotel, and hotel websites supplied 5% of the sources AI cited for experience questions. None of the 117 top-10 Google results for "things to do in [city]" in 15 U.S. cities was a hotel website. Hotels are open to AI: only 1 of 261 hotel websites blocks AI search tools, and 34% have an llms file. But only 14% of hotel experience pages show a price at all."A hotel spends years earning a guest's trust, then hands the sale to someone else at the last click," said Philip Beck, CEO and Co-founder of Destination Commerce. "Hotels know their neighborhoods better than anyone. That knowledge is worth money, and almost none of them are selling it direct."Why it mattersFor every $100 U.S. hotel guests spend on lodging, they spend about $106 more off-property on dining, recreation and retail, before transportation (Destination Commerce calculation from Oxford Economics data for the American Hotel & Lodging Association). A separate Destination Commerce study of hotel guest complaints found that about 1 in 5 involve a booking made through a third-party site.The reports●Destination Commerce, Hotel Experiences Report 2026: /research/hotel-experiences/●Destination Commerce, Hotel Day Pass & Day-Use Report 2026: /research/hotel-day-passes/●Destination Commerce, Hotel Discovery Report 2026: /research/hotel-discovery/●Also in the series: Hotel Non-Room Revenue, a modeled $27.3 billion U.S. opportunity, and the Hotel Industry Issues Report: /research/About Destination CommerceTMDestination Commerce is a hotel commerce platform that helps hotels monetize beyond the room by turning on-property assets, hotel-created experiences, and trusted local partners into one branded, bookable marketplace. The platform supports bookings, payments, payouts, ancillary revenue, direct commerce, and AI-assisted discovery across the guest journey.Media contact: Graham Beck, CMO ·...

Graham Beck

Destination Commerce Inc

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Destination CommerceTM Releases Hospitality Research Revealing Major Gaps in Hotel Experience Booking and AI Discovery News Provided By Destination Commerce Inc November 18, 2026, 21:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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