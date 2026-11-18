MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dallas Real Estate Veteran Joins The James Parker Show Three Days a Week to Discuss New Construction Deals and Homebuying Opportunities Across DFW

- Bob LovellDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bob Lovell, founder of Dallas-based real estate brokerage Home Marketing Services (HMS, Inc.), is returning to North Texas radio with live conversations about the Dallas-Fort Worth housing market on WBAP.After several years away from regular television and radio appearances, Lovell is once again bringing his decades of real estate experience directly to North Texas listeners.Lovell will join James Parker on The James Parker Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at approximately 4:25 p.m. to discuss the Dallas-Fort Worth real estate market, home buying opportunities, new construction developments, and the challenges facing prospective homeowners.For nearly three decades, Dallas-Fort Worth residents have recognized Lovell from his television commercials and radio appearances, where his memorable slogans, including "Stop Making the Landlord Richer," "Get Out of the Rent Race," and "Bless Your Heart," became familiar phrases throughout North Texas.His return comes at a particularly interesting time for the local housing market, with Lovell identifying what he believes could be a rare opportunity for buyers interested in newly constructed homes."This buyer's market we have right now could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Lovell. "Let me be clear. When I refer to a buyer's market, I'm specifically talking about brand-new construction homes. Builders have overbuilt for this market, and they absolutely must reduce their inventory. As a result, I'm seeing some of the best prices and offers from builders that I've seen in the last 10 to 15 years."According to Lovell, many prospective homebuyers remain on the sidelines because of uncertainty surrounding mortgage rates, home prices, and financing requirements. However, he believes opportunities in new construction deserve a closer look, particularly as builders work to reduce their available inventory.Through his live discussions with Parker, Lovell plans to help listeners better understand the current housing market, identify potential opportunities, and navigate the homebuying process.Lovell also expressed enthusiasm about returning to WBAP and connecting with its audience."I use WBAP because I believe their listeners are above-average in intelligence and know when to seize an opportunity," Lovell said. "There are some tremendous opportunities in the Dallas-Fort Worth new construction market right now, and I want to make sure people know about them."Since founding Home Marketing Services in 1997, Lovell has focused on helping North Texas residents achieve homeownership, particularly first-time buyers and individuals who need additional guidance navigating financing and mortgage qualification requirements.His return to live radio provides another opportunity to connect with Dallas-Fort Worth residents who may have questions about purchasing a home, understanding their options, or determining whether now is the right time to buy.Listeners can hear Bob Lovell live with James Parker on The James Parker Show on WBAP every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at approximately 4:25 p.m., along with additional advertising spots airing throughout the station's programming.About Home Marketing ServicesHome Marketing Services (HMS, Inc.) is a Dallas-based real estate brokerage founded in 1997 by Bob Lovell. For nearly three decades, HMS has helped North Texas residents navigate the homebuying process, with a focus on first-time homebuyers, new construction opportunities, and individuals seeking guidance on preparing financially for homeownership.For more information, visit our website or visit us in person at:Home Marketing Services14140 Midway Rd #201Dallas, TX 75244(972) 392-9595

Bob Lovell

Home Marketing Services, Inc.

+1 972-392-9595

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Bob Lovell Returns to North Texas Radio with Live Real Estate Market Discussions on WBAP News Provided By Home Marketing Services, Inc. November 18, 2026, 21:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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