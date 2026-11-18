Georgia-based builder announces November sales launch in Gaffney

- Jacob PratherATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Home Communities is expanding its footprint across the Southeast with new-home opportunities in South Carolina, Alabama and Northwest Florida. The Georgia-based builder is launching sales this November at Stonebrook in Gaffney, South Carolina, planning an 89-home site community in Summerdale, Alabama and expanding into Milton, Florida, along Hamilton Bridge Road.“Georgia has provided an incredible foundation for our company, and we're excited to take what we've built here into new markets,” said Jacob Prather, President, My Home Communities.“Expanding into South Carolina, Alabama and Florida is about building relationships, creating new opportunities for homebuyers and establishing My Home Communities as a recognized homebuilding brand throughout the Southeast.”Building on a Strong Georgia FoundationFounded in 2018, My Home Communities has established a growing presence throughout Georgia by offering quality-built homes, thoughtfully designed floor plans and communities that appeal to a wide range of buyers.The company's continued investment in Georgia remains an important part of its growth strategy, even as it brings its homebuilding experience, established processes and customer-focused approach to additional Southeast markets.The expansion is supported by the Tamra Wade Team, backed by RE/MAX TRU, which is leading sales and marketing efforts for My Home Communities in these new markets. The team's longstanding relationship with the builder provides continuity as My Home Communities introduces its brand to homebuyers beyond Georgia.New Communities in South Carolina, Alabama and Northwest FloridaIn South Carolina, Stonebrook in Gaffney is preparing to launch sales in November 2026, with home prices anticipated to start in the high $200,000s. The community marks an important step in introducing My Home Communities to South Carolina buyers.In Alabama, The Retreat in Summerdale is an 89-homesite community planned for Summerdale, Alabama, with sales timing to be announced. The community will extend the builder's reach into the Gulf Coast region. My Home Communities is also expanding into Northwest Florida with plans for two homesites along Hamilton Bridge Road in Milton, Florida. Additional community details and sales timelines will be announced as they become available.“Our growth is intentional, and we're focused on finding the right opportunities in markets where we believe our homes and communities will resonate with buyers,” said Prather.“With Stonebrook launching sales this month and additional communities planned in Alabama and Florida, we're excited to introduce our brand to new audiences.”“We've built a strong relationship with My Home Communities over the years, and it's exciting to help bring their homes to buyers across the Southeast,” said Tamra Wade of the Tamra Wade Team, backed by RE/MAX TRU.“Our team is leading sales and marketing in these new markets, pairing local market insight with the builder's commitment to quality and value. We look forward to helping make each community a success.”Brokers and landowners interested in selling property are encouraged to contact Jacob Prather at My Home Communities to explore potential opportunities. For more information, visit or call 678-929-5487.About My Home CommunitiesMy Home Communities, founded in 2018, is one of Atlanta's fastest-growing new home builders. The company prioritizes quality and customer focus, utilizing superior processes to ensure precision and control in every home it builds. Its vision is to provide a more personalized homebuying experience at competitive prices, offering an alternative to the dominant mass-produced housing market. Backed by a seasoned team with 40 years of combined experience, My Home Communities is dedicated to making exceptional homes, one at a time. For more information, visit or call 678-929-5487.

Carol L Morgan

Denim Marketing

+1 770-383-3360

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My Home Communities Expands Footprint with SC, FL and AL Markets News Provided By Denim Marketing November 18, 2026, 21:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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