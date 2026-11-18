MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Your IT Solution Partner for the AI Era: ASUS highlights trusted AI solutions and joins Intel to explore zero-trust security at Microsoft Ignite 2026

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







ASUS at Microsoft Ignite

KEY POINTS



Zero Trust for AI: ASUS and Intel will explore endpoint security, real-world device security challenges, and post-quantum readiness in the theater session.

Agile solutions: ASUS ExpertBook Ultra and ASUS ExpertBook A7 enable everyday AI productivity; ProArt P16, P14, ProArt GR1X and ExpertCenter Pro ET700I W7 support local AI workflows; ESC8000-E12P scales enterprise AI computing.

Always-on reliability: ASUS ExpertBook A7 and ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 demonstrate durable design, while ASUS ExpertGuardian and Microsoft security help protect business endpoints. All-round partnership: ASUS lifecycle services and Microsoft management technologies, including Windows Autopilot and Microsoft Intune, help simplify deployment, management, and device retirement.

ASUS makes its debut at Microsoft Ignite 2026, highlighting its commitment to helping business customers adopt AI with confidence through secure, reliable, and scalable IT solutions. Under the theme Your IT Solution Partner for the AI Era, ASUS brings together industry perspectives and practical innovations across three core pillars - agile solutions, always-on reliability, and all-round partnership.

Trust That Travels: Zero Trust for AI Starts on the Endpoint

At Microsoft Ignite 2026, ASUS and Intel® will explore the importance of endpoint trust as AI agents take on business tasks and gain access to enterprise data during the theater session on November 18, 2026, at 1:40 PM PST.

Key takeaways:

. Endpoint trust for AI: How cloud policies, hardware security, and firmware protection work together to help businesses deploy AI agents with confidence.

. Real-world security challenges: A layered security approach helps businesses strengthen endpoint protection and resilience against risks involving compromised, tampered, and lost or reassigned devices.

. Post-quantum readiness: Preparing for evolving cryptographic standards and long-term device security needs helps businesses make informed IT planning and procurement decisions.

Beyond the theater session, ASUS will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of AI-powered solutions and services designed to meet evolving business needs at ASUS Booth #451.

Agile Solutions

Intelligent Productivity for Modern Workstyles

Leading the workspace AI showcase, ASUS ExpertBook Ultra combines powerful on-device AI performance with exceptional portability, starting at just 2.43lbs. Powered by up to an Intel CoreTM Ultra X9 Series 3 processor with up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance, ExpertBook Ultra is designed to handle demanding AI workloads. Alongside the flagship model, ASUS ExpertBook A7 supports everyday business productivity and collaboration across diverse workstyles.

Bringing Advanced AI Workflows to Local Computing

Powered by NVIDIA® RTXTM Spark, the ASUS ProArt P16 and P14 enable on-device LLM execution for greater data privacy, reduced reliance on cloud AI services and token-based billing and enhanced local agentic AI workflows.

The compact ASUS ProArt GR1X Mini PC provides always-on local AI capacity for agents, model serving, and creative automation, supported by advanced cooling and high-speed connectivity.

The powerful ASUS ExpertCenter Pro ET700I W7 workstation system supports Intel Xeon® W-series processors and up to two NVIDIA RTX professional GPUs for AI development, data analysis, and 3D rendering.

Agentic AI showcase (from left to right): ASUS ExpertCenter Pro ET700I W7, ASUS ProArt P16, and ASUS ProArt P14

Scaling AI for Enterprise Demands

Extending AI capabilities from local computing to enterprise-scale workloads, ASUS ESC8000-E12P is a high-density 4U GPU server powered by dual Intel Xeon 6 processors. Supporting up to eight dual-slot GPUs and optional NVIDIA NVLink® Bridge configurations, the server features NVIDIA MGXTM modular architecture for flexible deployment and scalable performance across demanding enterprise AI applications.

Always-on Reliability: Durable and Secure by Design

Across the ExpertBook and ExpertCenter lineup, military-grade durability testing reinforces reliability for everyday business use. ASUS ExpertBook A7 features a CNC-milled all-metal unibody chassis engineered for structural rigidity and resistance to everyday wear. ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 offers a versatile 360°-convertible hinge design.

Beyond physical durability, ASUS ExpertGuardian provides hardware- and firmware-level protection, complemented by Microsoft security. Selected models, including ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, ASUS ExpertCenter B900 Series, and ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2, also offer Intel vPro® capabilities to strengthen endpoint security and remote manageability.

ASUS ExpertGuardian, with ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, ASUS BE27ACGN, and ASUS ExpertCenter B900

All-round Partnership: End-to-End IT Lifecycle Support

Working closely with customers, ASUS goes beyond hardware to support every stage of the enterprise IT lifecycle, maximizing device value while adapting to evolving business needs. Attendees can explore ASUS AI-powered devices, ExpertGuardian security capabilities, and integrated IT management solutions at ASUS Booth #451, connecting the session's insights with practical business solutions.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS ProArt GR1X Mini PC is now available in the United States starting Nov 18. For availability and pricing information on other ASUS products, please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

Press Contacts

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ABOUT ASUS

ASUS is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities.” strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.

Product Links

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra​:

ASUS ExpertBook A7:

ProArt P14:

ProArt P16: ProArt P16 (H7607)|Laptops For Creators|ASUS Global

PorArt Mini PC: TBC

ProArt Display:

ASUS ExpertCenter Pro ET700I W7:

ESC8000-E12P:

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2:

ASUS ExpertBook B5:

ASUS ExpertCenter B900MF:

ASUS ExpertCenter B900SFF:

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com



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